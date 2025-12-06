Uzbekistan: CIS policy makers discuss challenges of IHL and national implementation during the Eighth Regional IHL Implementation Seminar in Tashkent

This year, Tashkent served as the host venue for the event. In his welcome address, representative of the National Centre for Human Rights of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ikboljon Abdumadjidov noted the interest of Tashkent in steadily establishing an equality-based and competent platform for discussion of contemporary issues of IHL and highlighted the constructive and long-standing cooperation with the ICRC, based on trust, openness and professional dialogue.

Since 2008, seminars of this kind have become an important platform for dialogue among government institutions, National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and ICRC experts. Holding the event in Uzbekistan contributed to strengthening regional cooperation and enabled participants to exchange practical experience in the humanitarian field.

The seminar brought together representatives of ministries of foreign affairs, justice, defence, border authorities, research institutions, members of national IHL committees from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as regional organisations, including Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States and s. This wide representation allowed for an in-depth discussion of key issues related to implementing IHL norms into national legal systems.

In her opening speech, Ms Biljana Milosevic, Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation in Central Asia noted the timeliness of the seminar:

“Today, IHL is at crossroads, perhaps more than ever. Despite a global consensus supporting the Geneva Conventions, adherence to even the most basic humanitarian norms is shockingly insufficient in today’s war zones. Current conflicts reveal, in appalling and devastating ways, the immense challenges facing international humanitarian law in providing real and effective protection.

There is a wealth of expertise and experience in this room, that we should not underestimate. I invite you to use the coming days to brainstorm how to improve the respect for IHL”.

The first day of the programme focused on contemporary challenges to IHL as reflected in the ICRC’s 2024 Report. Within the thematic modules of the Seminar, the participants examined the treatment of protected persons in armed conflict, the functioning of National Information Bureaux, the regulation of weapons and methods of warfare, the impact of new technologies on the application of IHL. The participants discussed approaches to addressing the needs of vulnerable groups, such as the separated family members and missing persons, including through legislative models developed within the CIS region and practical tools used by the ICRC, such as the Emergency Travel Document.

A special highlight of the first day featured a statement from the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Global initiative to galvanize political commitment to IHL, followed by a presentation of the progress report with a specific focus on the work of Workstream 2 on National IHL Committees. The event also featured the regional launch of the updated ICRC Commentary on the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The second day thematic module focused on the implementation of the IHL norms protecting impartial humanitarian work in armed conflicts, special attention being devoted to the status of National Societies and the proper use and protection of the Red Cross and Red Crescent emblems under national legislation, as well as drawing inspiration from the model legislation of the CIS region.

This year, the seminar also featured a regional meeting of national IHL committees. Delegations shared progress made in their respective contexts in recent years, discussed the development of national mechanisms and their roles in ensuring respect for IHL, and reviewed approaches to improving legal frameworks.

The Regional IHL Implementation Seminar, held after a long break since 2019 in Tashkent represented an important step in strengthening regional cooperation on IHL among policymakers, regional organisations and ICRC. It provided a platform for exchanging practical experience, discussing current priorities in IHL implementation, and identifying opportunities for further collaboration. The ICRC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting states in the region in promoting international humanitarian law and strengthening national mechanisms for its implementation.