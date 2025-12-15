Z KELLEN RELEASES CATHEDRAL SKY (LOVE REMAINS) — A CINEMATIC, MYTHIC-ROCK DEBUT ALBUM NOW STREAMING WORLDWIDE

Album cover for Cathedral Sky (Love Remains), the cinematic debut album from mythic-rock project Z Kellen. The official Z Kellen artist logo.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Z Kellen has released Cathedral Sky (Love Remains), a seven-song debut album blending atmospheric rock, cinematic storytelling, and the emotional weight of mythic hard rock.

Listen now:

Universal link: https://ffm.to/zkellenmusic

Across its seven tracks, Cathedral Sky (Love Remains) moves between intimate stillness and soaring, cinematic rock energy — a journey built on wide-open atmospheres, emotive vocals, and a sense of ascent.

The album introduces Z Kellen, a mythic-rock project created by Sebastian Saviano, who writes and produces every track by hand. With this debut, Z Kellen arrives with a sound and aesthetic rooted in human emotion, world-building, and expansive rock textures.

Cathedral Sky (Love Remains) is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Z Kellen: https://www.instagram.com/zkellenmusic

Official Website: https://www.zkellen.com



About Z Kellen

Z Kellen is a voice and a vision — a mythic-rock project shaped entirely by composer-producer Sebastian Saviano. With an emphasis on cinematic rock, atmospheric arrangements, and emotional storytelling, Z Kellen creates music designed to be both intimate and expansive. Saviano is currently developing an unplugged live performance concept for 2026, expanding the world of Cathedral Sky (Love Remains) beyond the studio and onto the stage.

