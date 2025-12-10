Charleston’s Renaissance Man: Herb Partlow Showcases Versatility With New Book and New Music Release

Herb Partlow Book Cover City Lights Cover

Partlow releases his provocative new book “Dumb America” alongside his latest music single, “City Lights.”

They are different forms of expression, but they reflect the same mission.” — Herb Partlow

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston native Herb Partlow —author, music producer, businessman, community leader, and global recording artist—continues to redefine creative versatility with the simultaneous launch of his new nonfiction book Dumb America: How Misinformation, Greed, and Tribalism Broke a Nation and the release of his newest contemporary jazz single, “ City Lights .” Celebrated for his genre-blending sound and sharp cultural commentary, Partlow is emerging as one of Charleston’s most dynamic multi-hyphenate talents.In Dumb America, published November 2025, Partlow delivers a bold, data-informed examination of the political, economic, and social forces undermining American governance and public understanding. Drawing from decades of professional and personal experience, he sheds light on the structural misinformation, widening inequality, and tribal divisions shaping modern American life. The book aims to spark national dialogue and empower readers with clarity in an era crowded with noise.Complementing his literary release, Partlow’s newest single, “City Lights,” demonstrates the musical side of his creative spectrum. Blending smooth production with live instrumentation, the track adds to his growing catalog of work that spans smooth jazz, R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary fusion. “City Lights” showcases Partlow’s signature ability to merge emotion with sound—capturing the pulse, ambition, and energy of urban life.“Both the book and the music come from the same place,” said Partlow. “They are different forms of expression, but they reflect the same mission—to challenge perspectives, inspire people, and create something meaningful.”Known across Charleston’s creative community as a visionary with a relentless work ethic, Partlow’s latest projects underscore his evolution as a cultural voice. The former Chairman of the Charleston Housing Authority Board of Commissioners continues to remain very productive. With additional music releases in development and upcoming speaking engagements tied to Dumb America, he shows no signs of slowing down.About Herb Partlow:Herb Partlow is an author, music producer, businessman, community leader, and global recording artist whose work spans multiple genres and mediums. As H. F. Partlow, he writes on social, economic, and cultural issues facing the United States. As Herb Partlow, the artist and producer, he is recognized for his smooth jazz, contemporary fusion, and innovative collaborations. A proud Charleston native, Partlow continues to build a multidimensional career at the intersection of art, storytelling, and public insight.Book Availability:Dumb America: How Misinformation, Greed, and Tribalism Broke a Nation is available now in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Target, and independent bookstores. It currently ranks as the #1 New Release on Amazon in the Political Literature category.Music Availability:City Lights by Herb Partlow is now available on all streaming platforms and online stores, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and many other music platforms.MEDIA CONTACT:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.