Gossage Consulting Launches Strategic Alliance with Gentask to Equip North American CEOs with Virtual Professionals

CEO Tonya Gossage, founder of Gossage Consulting & The Power Connectors™ Gossage Consulting Logo The Power Connectors™ Logo

Partnership channels more than 10,000 virtual pros through Gossage Consulting’s delegation framework, freeing leaders to focus on revenue, relationships

This is about building a lean, profit-focused support structure so CEOs can finally lead like the CEO of a growing company, not the busiest employee in their own business.” — Tonya Gossage

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For entrepreneurs and business owners drowning in daily operational tasks, the path to profitability often feels like an unforgiving obstacle course. Today, Gossage Consulting announced a strategic global alliance with Gentask Virtual Professional Services that gives North American CEOs a clear, guided path to hire vetted virtual professionals - without trying to figure out delegation alone.Rather than simply referring clients to an outsourcing agency, Gossage Consulting serves as the strategic partner at the center of the relationship. Founder and CEO, Tonya Gossage, personally audits a leader’s time, operational workflows, and tech stack, then designs a delegation and automation plan before matching them with the right Gentask virtual professional.“My work starts with the CEO, not the task list,” said Gossage, a business growth strategist and certified AI consultant with more than 30 years in executive leadership. “I look at how they’re spending their time, where the bottlenecks are, and what must shift so they can lead, sell, and build relationships. Only then do we bring in a highly skilled virtual professional to take over the right work the right way.”Through the alliance, Gossage Consulting guides clients through a structured Delegation-to-Scale™ process:1. Delegation & CEO Time Audit: Gossage evaluates how the founder spends their day, identifies operational chokepoints, and separates high-value CEO work from delegable tasks.2. Role & Result Design: Together with the CEO, Gossage defines the exact role, outcomes, and metrics for a virtual professional - before hiring begins.3. Virtual Professional Match via Gentask: Gossage then partners with Gentask to source and onboard a vetted virtual professional who fits the role, culture, and growth plan.4. Ongoing Optimization & Leadership Support: Gossage can stay involved as a strategic partner, helping the CEO lead through others, refine systems, and expand the team as the business scales.“This isn’t about dumping tasks on a VA,” Gossage added. “It’s about building a lean, profit-focused support structure so CEOs can spend most of their time on revenue-producing activities and relationship-building - and finally lead like the CEO of a growing company, not the busiest employee in their own business.”A Partnership That Combines Strategy with ExecutionGentask, based in Manila, Philippines, brings a bench of more than 10,000 highly trained virtual professionals with expertise in SEO, paid ads, funnel creation, executive assistance, social media, and lead generation. The firm manages recruitment, onboarding, training, payroll, compliance, and performance tracking, so CEOs don’t have to build infrastructure from scratch.“Gentask was built to give entrepreneurs more than virtual help,” said Ma. Janice Duartes, founder of Gentask Virtual Professional Services. “Our specialists think and act like part of the client’s core team. By partnering with Gossage Consulting, we’re able to plug our professionals into a clear delegation strategy designed around the CEO’s time, goals, and growth plans. Together, we help business owners scale with confidence.”A key distinction of the alliance: business owners engage Gossage Consulting first. Gossage leads the strategy, delegation design, and leadership support, then partners directly with Gentask behind the scenes to supply and manage the right virtual professional. This ensures CEOs don’t waste months trying to delegate the wrong work to the wrong person - or hiring in the wrong order.About Gossage ConsultingBased in Little Rock, Arkansas, Gossage Consulting specializes in helping service-based entrepreneurs and CEOs get out of the weeds and back into the CEO seat. Founder Tonya Gossage brings decades of experience in business transformation, leadership systems, and performance strategy. She helps clients integrate AI into their marketing, administration, and client delivery, and leverages SEO services focused on Google Business Profiles, websites, and blog content to drive visibility and growth. Her profit-referring community, The Power Connectors™ , is a referral-first networking ecosystem where business owners build strategic relationships, generate warm introductions, and create collaborative projects that drive measurable growth. Gossage also serves as an ambassador for Alignable, North America’s largest online business networking platform with more than 10 million members.Learn more at: https://gossageconsulting.com About Gentask Virtual Professional ServicesGentask Virtual Professional Services is a top-rated virtual professional agency based in Manila, Philippines. Founded by Ma. Janice Duartes in 2018, Gentask has earned an A+ Top-Rated Plus badge on Upwork and serves 7- and 8-figure entrepreneurs around the world. Gentask provides proactive, results-focused virtual professionals trained to think strategically, take initiative, and act as an extension of the client’s leadership team, while handling recruitment, onboarding, training, payroll, compliance, and performance tracking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.