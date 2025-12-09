Bestselling Author & Sales Communication Strategist Dr. Dennis Cummins Joins Damon Brooks & Associates Speaker Roster

Dr. Dennis Cummins, bestselling author and sales and leadership communication strategist, joins the speaker roster at Damon Brooks & Associates. Dr. Dennis Cummins delivering a keynote on sales and leadership communication at a live event.

Keynote Speaker, Bestselling Author & Sales and Leadership Communication Strategist Dr. Dennis Cummins Joins Damon Brooks & Associates Speaker Roster

I may have lost my daughter, but I never lost what she taught me: that love, courage, and connection can transform any challenge into purpose, and every hardship into opportunity.” — Dr. Dennis Cummins

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dennis Cummins , internationally recognized keynote speaker, sales and leadership communication strategist, and bestselling author of Turning Terrible Into Terrific and Invitational Selling™ , has officially joined the speaker roster of Damon Brooks & Associates (DBA), a leading national nonprofit speaker bureau representing individuals connected to the disability community.Dr. Cummins’s life and career were profoundly shaped by his daughter, Lauren, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age two and lived with blindness, balance challenges, and neurological complications until her passing at seventeen. Although Dennis himself does not have a disability, his 15-year journey as a parent and caregiver provided an intimate understanding of resilience, compassion, and the communication challenges faced by families and organizations within the disability community. These experiences continue to influence his work with leaders and teams nationwide.Lauren’s influence directly inspired two of Dr. Cummins’s signature contributions to the fields of leadership, communication, and personal transformation:• The #1 bestselling memoir, Turning Terrible Into Terrific — the story of his family’s journey through adversity and the mindset tools that create strength and perspective under pressure.• The bestselling communication framework, Invitational Selling™ — a human-centered approach to influence and leadership and sales rooted in authenticity, empathy, and genuine connection. The philosophy draws from Lauren’s natural ability to inspire openness, including her memorable bead-bracelet sales approach: “How many would you like?”“I may have lost my daughter, but I never lost what she taught me: that love, courage, and connection can transform any challenge into purpose, and every hardship into opportunity,” said Dr. Cummins.Through DBA, Dr. Cummins is available for corporate conferences, sales kickoffs, leadership summits, association meetings, and professional development programs focused on:• Resilience and overcoming adversity• Leadership and communication under pressure• Invitational Selling™ — authentic, human-centered influence• Sales communication strategies for high-performing teams• Mindset transformation and performance psychology• Supporting and communicating with families touched by disabilityAbout Dr. Dennis CumminsDr. Dennis Cummins is a nationally sought-after keynote speaker, sales and leadership communication strategist, and bestselling author of Turning Terrible Into Terrific and Invitational Selling™. He is the founder of Pro Speaker Academy, co-chairman of the C-Suite Network Corporate Speakers Council, and a trusted advisor to organizations looking to elevate communication, connection, and performance. His signature frameworks teach leaders and sales professionals how to inspire action through authenticity and human connection — a philosophy rooted in the life and legacy of his daughter Lauren. Dennis Cummins is available for keynote speaking in Las Vegas, Orlando, Dallas, Chicago, and major event destinations nationwide.Website: www.DennisCummins.com About Damon Brooks & AssociatesDamon Brooks & Associates is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit speakers bureau representing keynote speakers, trainers, entertainers, and authors connected to the disability community. With more than 30 years of experience, DBA serves corporate, government, academic, and nonprofit clients with programs that advance disability inclusion, awareness, and empowerment.Learn more: https://damonbrooks.com/ Media ContactPro Speaker Academy LLCEmail: prospeakeracademy@gmail.comPhone: 800-477-6122Phoenix, Arizona

Dr. Dennis Cummins – Keynote Speaker Demo: Sales & Leadership Communication That Inspires Action

