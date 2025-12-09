Divinity Scholar Reframes the Role of Biblical Women in New Book

Dr. Ingrid Faro, Divinity Scholar, Author of Redeeming Eden Redeeming Eden Book Cover Bold Women in Redeeming Eden

Old Testament Professor and Minister Draws Inextricable Link Between Women in the Bible and the Growth of Christianity

We're familiar with some Biblical women--Eve, Sarah, and Ruth, Mary, Mary Magdalene, and Martha, but their roles have been seen as marginal--not propulsive agents for the faith.” — Dr. Ingrid Faro - Author, Redeeming Eden

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and timely contribution to biblical scholarship, Dr. Ingrid Faro , minister, writer, and Professor of Old Testament at Northern Seminary (Lisle, IL), with author and spiritual director, Joyce Koo Dalrymple, redefine and center the narrative of women in Scripture in their recently published book, Redeeming Eden ( Zondervan , 2025).Redeeming Eden dismantles common stereotypes and uncovers the often overlooked, yet crucial, ways women shaped the narrative of biblical history. Far more than a retelling, the book constructs a cohesive redemptive storyline, highlighting the strength, wisdom, resilience, and daring faith of women throughout the Old and New Testaments.Far more than a series of biographies, the book narrates the valor, faith, moral agency, and influence of women in the Scriptures, and their purposeful actions against the backdrop of a religion taking form and shape. It also corrects the record on women who have been historically misunderstood, misrepresented, marginalized, or vilified, revealing instead their indispensable role in shaping the development of the Judeo-Christian faith.Through careful theological, historical, and literary analysis, the authors show that the impact of women in the Bible is not peripheral but essential, that their actions advanced Scripture's mission in critical moments."We're familiar with some of them--Eve, Sarah, and Ruth in the Old Testament and Mary (Mother of Jesus), Mary Magdalene, and Martha from the New Testament, but their roles have not been considered as propulsive agents for the faith," said Dr. Faro. "They took decisive risks, challenged corrupt and harmful norms, protected the vulnerable, led communities, and confronted injustice."A Timely and Necessary Perspective for Today’s ChurchRedeeming Eden arrives at a significant cultural moment. Across denominations and global faith communities, discussions about women’s leadership, calling, and ministry are intensifying. Rather than arguing abstractly, Faro and Dalrymple make a powerful case by correcting widespread misinterpretations and bringing key biblical texts into sharper focus.Drawing from linguistic study, literary analysis, ancient Near Eastern background, archaeology, and canonical context, the authors illuminate how Scripture consistently portrays women as active participants in the mission. Written in a warm, engaging style—but grounded in rigorous scholarship—Redeeming Eden is an indispensable resource for church leaders, the faithful, and anyone seeking a deeper, more accurate understanding of women in the Bible.The book offers clarity for those navigating divisive conversations and hope for readers longing for a faithful, Scripture-rooted vision of women’s roles in the Church and for growing their spirituality.Redeeming Eden is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million and other booksellers.

