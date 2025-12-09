Maria Cozamanis Stars in Netflix’s ‘Members Only: Palm Beach’

Maria Cozamanis on set in Palm Beach, highlighting her signature glam and bold presence as seen in Netflix’s Members Only: Palm Beach. Maria Cozamanis attends a Palm Beach red-carpet event, showcasing the vibrant personality and high-energy style that have made her a standout in South Florida’s luxury and entertainment scene.

The celebrity DJ, entrepreneur, and author brings bold energy, emotional depth, and unfiltered authenticity to Netflix’s newest Palm Beach reality series.

I’m excited for the world to see this side of Palm Beach — the friendships, the drama, the highs and lows — and everything that makes this place unlike anywhere else.” — Maria Cozamanis

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netflix has officially announced Members Only: Palm Beach, its newest unscripted series spotlighting the opulence, social politics, and personalities inside one of America’s most exclusive enclaves. Among the breakout cast members is Maria Cozamanis — entrepreneur, celebrity DJ, author, and the magnetic force behind the Rebel Socialite brand — whose bold presence is already generating buzz ahead of the show’s release on December 29.

Born for high-energy moments and unapologetic self-expression, Maria enters the series as one of the most dynamic and instantly memorable new faces on Netflix. Her sharp wit, emotional honesty, and ability to command any room make her a standout in a cast of Palm Beach’s power players, legacy families, and high-society disruptors. As the season unfolds, viewers will get a closer look at Maria’s life, her ambitions, her relationships, and the real stories behind the glamorous chaos of the Palm Beach scene.

Many viewers will meet Maria for the first time through Netflix, but South Florida already knows her as DJ Tumbles — one of the region’s most sought-after performers. Over the past five years, she has built a reputation for creating unforgettable musical experiences at luxury lounges, celebrity-driven events, and exclusive private parties. Her high-voltage sound has led to bookings at Palm Beach Swim Week, Mykonos-inspired events, elite charity galas, and high-society celebrations attended by tastemakers, industry insiders, and global VIPs.

Maria is also the author of Decoding the Penis, a comedic and unapologetically honest relationship guide that reflects her signature voice — bold, playful, and refreshingly real. Her expanding personal brand now spans beauty, lifestyle, entertainment, and entrepreneurship, solidifying her as a modern multidimensional creator.

With the global release of Members Only: Palm Beach, Maria is entering her biggest chapter yet. The series offers a front-row seat into a world where tradition meets ambition, where old money and new energy collide, and where personalities like Maria rise, shine, and shake up the status quo. Viewers can expect glamour, humor, heartfelt moments, unexpected tension, and an unfiltered look at friendships, feuds, and the high-stakes culture of Palm Beach society.

“I’m excited for the world to see this side of Palm Beach — the friendships, the drama, the highs and lows — and everything that makes this place unlike anywhere else,” Maria says. “I’m even more excited for people to see who I am beyond the DJ booth. This project pushed me, challenged me, and changed me. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

About Members Only: Palm Beach Members Only: Palm Beach is a Netflix unscripted series that follows a group of women navigating the power dynamics, private clubs, and social circles of Palm Beach, Florida — one of the wealthiest and most exclusive communities in the United States. The series blends glamour, interpersonal drama, lifestyle, and a behind-the-velvet-rope glimpse at a world rarely seen on screen.

Availability Maria Cozamanis is available for interviews, media features, DJ performances, brand collaborations, and select speaking engagements.

Members Only: Palm Beach premieres December 29 on Netflix. More information and updates are available at www.mariacozamanis.com.

Media Contact Damon Cozamanis Email: damon@cozamanis.com Website: www.mariacozamanis.com

Members Only: Palm Beach | Official Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.