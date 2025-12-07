Fifty Three Restorations Inc Highlights Importance of Sealing Historic Windows Before Winter Cold Intensifies

NYC’s restoration experts highlight the need for proper window sealing and seasonal prep to protect historic buildings from winter damage.

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As December temperatures continue to drop across New York City, Fifty Three Restorations Inc is urging property owners to prioritize winter weatherization—particularly the sealing, repairing, and restoring of historic wood windows. With colder weather arriving earlier each year and energy costs rising, the company warns that neglected window systems are among the leading causes of heat loss and winter damage in older buildings throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens.With decades of experience as a trusted building restoration service New York City relies on, the company’s master craftsmen have seen a significant uptick in cold-weather structural issues caused by drafts, failing seals, water infiltration, and deteriorated frames. December, they note, is the final window of opportunity for property owners to take preventive action before temperatures plunge further.NYC’s Historic Buildings Face Increased Winter RiskAccording to industry estimates, up to 30% of heat loss in older buildings comes from poorly sealed windows—a costly issue for property owners maintaining historic brownstones, co-ops, townhouses, and landmarked buildings. With New York’s freeze-thaw cycles intensifying in recent years, the risk of wood rot, frame failure, and energy inefficiency has grown.“New York’s historic architecture is one of the city’s greatest assets, but these structures require careful seasonal maintenance,” said a spokesperson for Fifty Three Restorations Inc. “Window restoration isn’t just cosmetic—it’s essential protection against winter moisture, drafts, and costly long-term damage.”The company stresses that original wood windows, when preserved properly, can outperform many modern replacements in both durability and longevity. However, they require expert sealing, reglazing, reinforcement, and weatherstripping to withstand the city’s harsh winter climate.Fifty Three Restorations Inc Launches December Weatherization SupportThis December, Fifty Three Restorations Inc’s building restoration service New York City program is expanding to meet seasonal demand. The company is offering priority scheduling for:Window sealing and weatherstrippingReglazing drafty or cracked panesRepairing damaged sashes and framesRestoring historic wood profilesSeasonal inspections to identify hidden water intrusion“These last few weeks before deep winter are critical,” the spokesperson added. “A small crack, loose sash, or failed seal today can turn into a major moisture problem by February. Preventive restoration always costs less than emergency repairs.”Why Window Weatherization Matters This WinterThe company notes three key reasons why December is the ideal time for NYC homeowners to secure their windows:1. Energy SavingsReducing heat loss immediately lowers monthly utility bills—essential during high-usage winter months.2. Structural ProtectionMoisture infiltration expands during freeze-thaw cycles, accelerating wood decay and interior damage.3. Preservation of NYC’s Architectural CharacterProper restoration helps preserve original craftsmanship and keeps landmarked buildings compliant with preservation standards.Call to ActionNYC homeowners, building managers, and preservation specialists seeking winter preparation support can contact the company today to schedule an inspection or service appointment.Request service or schedule a consultation through the Fifty Three Restoration Inc website.About Fifty Three Restorations IncFifty Three Restorations Inc is a leading provider of architectural woodworking and restoration in New York City. Based in Long Island City, the company specializes in historic window restoration, custom millwork, doors, moldings, and traditional architectural woodworking. Serving Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and surrounding boroughs, the firm is dedicated to preserving the craftsmanship and character of NYC’s most iconic residential and commercial buildings.

