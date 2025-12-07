Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests to Vatican: The Holy Spirit Calls Women—'No Decree Can Stop That'

Bishop Bridget Mary Meehan Presides at Liturgy

Across the world, women and gender inclusive people in our movement are already serving as priests, deacons, and bishops in inclusive Catholic communities

While an all-male hierarchy refuses to ordain women, women deacons and priests rise up in loving service to God’s people. The Spirit is not finished with the Church. Women Priests are here to stay!” — Rev. Dr. Bridget Mary Meehan ARCWP

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests (ARCWP) rejects the Vatican’s December 4 declaration reaffirming that women cannot be ordained as deacons or priests. This statement, presented as definitive doctrine, contradicts both the Gospels and the lived experience of the People of God.

The Gospels tell a different story. Jesus commissioned Mary Magdalene—a woman—as the first preacher of the Resurrection and the first apostolic witness. To deny women’s sacramental authority is to deny Jesus’ own choice and to reshape the Gospel around patriarchy rather than truth.

Women are equal images of the Divine, created in God’s likeness and called—like all disciples—to preach, to bless, and to lead. A Church that refuses to see God in women’s bodies cannot credibly claim to see God in bread and wine.

Across the world, women and gender inclusive people in our movement are already serving as priests, deacons, and bishops in inclusive Catholic communities where all are welcome to receive and celebrate sacraments. They are engaged in a wide diversity of ministries such as sacramental presiders, preachers, chaplains, spiritual directors, teachers, social justice advocates, compassionate care-givers and so much more

MEDIA STATEMENT

Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests (ARCWP)

December 6, 2025

Contact: Rev. Dr. Bridget Mary Meehan (703-505-0004) sofiabmm.bmm@gmail.com

More Information:https://arcwp.org, https://romancatholicwomenpriests.org/

Catholic Women Lead Push for Female Priests

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.