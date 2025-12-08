Creator Funnel University Launches First-Ever Personalized Income Kits for Creators

Creator Funnel Income Kits

Creator Funnel University announces the launch of Creator Funnel Income Kits, a new done-for-you service that builds custom monetization funnels for creators.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creator Funnel University announces the launch of Creator Funnel Income Kits, a new done-for-you service that builds custom monetization funnels for digital creators. The offering represents the first packaged funnel service specifically designed for the creator economy, addressing a gap in an industry dominated by DIY courses and generic templates.

Founded by Tjark Hartmann, a copywriter and funnel strategist with nearly a decade of experience generating over $20 million in online sales, Creator Funnel University now offers three distinct Income Kit options. Creators can choose from front-end kits designed to acquire first customers, back-end kits that monetize existing audiences, or product launch kits for new offerings.

"Most creators don't even know funnels exist," says Hartmann. "They're stuck promoting affiliate products or selling ad slots, leaving significant revenue on the table. These Income Kits eliminate the gap between knowing what to do and actually executing it."

How the Service Works

The Income Kit process begins with a $250 reservation, which Hartmann describes as intentionally low to attract serious creators while filtering out what he calls "tire kickers." After reservation, creators participate in a 30-minute consultation call to determine software preferences, discuss objectives, and align on the project scope.

Following the consultation, Creator Funnel University conducts market research, analyzing competitor messaging, identifying untapped angles, and reviewing what has and hasn't worked for the creator previously. This research phase feeds into the development of what Hartmann calls the "big idea" - the foundational concept that drives the entire funnel strategy.

"I look at the big idea first, then create the offer to match," Hartmann explains. "That's different from most agencies that start with what they want to sell you."

Deliverables and Implementation

Upon completion, creators receive either a comprehensive ZIP file containing all funnel copy and structure, or full implementation on their platform of choice, including GoHighLevel, Circle, or Kajabi. The complete package includes all copywriting, funnel architecture, and technical setup.

Hartmann emphasizes that launch is critical to success. "All it takes is $100 to test most funnels with paid traffic," he notes, pointing to his own track record that includes a single funnel generating $50,000 in passive income over seven years, and webinars producing $7 million and $10 million respectively.

About Creator Funnel University

Creator Funnel University helps digital creators turn their knowledge, audiences, and passions into reliable income streams through strategic funnel development and direct response copywriting. The company serves creators at all stages, from those building their first business to established creators looking to scale.

The Creator Funnel Income Kits are now available for reservation at shop.creatorfunneluniversity.com.

