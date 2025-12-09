Tekcesta LLC Launches Privacy-First AI Appliances and Hybrid Solutions for SMBs and Local Governments

Tekcesta LLC logo Gabriela Martinez, Tekcesta Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Terri Beideman, Tekcesta Co-Founder and Director of Operations

Hispanic & woman-owned Tekcesta LLC launches privacy-first AI appliances & hybrid solutions for SMBs/local govs, ensuring data sovereignty in regulated sectors.

In a landscape where Latina entrepreneurs could add $1.7 trillion to the economy with more support, we're not just building technology, we’re also empowering underrepresented voices in AI innovation.” — Gabriela Martinez, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tekcesta LLC

WOODBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tekcesta LLC, a Hispanic and woman-owned pre-seed startup dedicated to empowering organizations with privacy-first AI, today announced its official launch. Focused on small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and local governments handling sensitive proprietary data, Tekcesta provides purpose-built hardware appliances paired with modular software for self-hosted or hybrid cloud deployments. These ensure absolute data sovereignty and compliance from day one.In an era where 70% of organizations cite privacy concerns as a barrier to AI adoption, Tekcesta bridges the gap with scalable solutions starting in healthcare (automating EMR reviews, diagnostic flagging, and lab result oversight) and expanding to legal (specialty-aware LLMs for case filings), government (property assessments and staffing optimization), and beyond (finance, education, energy, insurance, manufacturing). The company's four-tiered appliances integrate open-source LLMs and frameworks with client-controlled gateways, retaining PII on-prem while optionally bursting anonymized data to cloud providers for scalable compute: Raspberry Pi/Pi Cluster (~$500 for entry-level basics like simple automation); Mini ITX (~$1,200 for lightweight tasks like document categorization); Expandable 2U Base (~$4,500 for mid-range processing, with ~$3,000 add-on modules for seamless growth); and 4U Multi-GPU (~$18,000+ for complex LLMs and high-volume workloads).“As a Hispanic and woman-owned startup in a landscape where Hispanic/Latina women entrepreneurs could add $1.7 trillion to the economy with better support, we're not just building technology, we’re also empowering underrepresented voices in AI innovation,” said Gabriela Martinez, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tekcesta.“At Tekcesta, we empower organizations of all sizes with secure, turn-key AI solutions that safeguard sensitive data and drive operational excellence. Through scalable on-premise appliances and client-controlled hybrid cloud integrations tailored to needs in healthcare, legal, government, and beyond, we unlock AI’s transformative power, streamlining critical workflows, enhancing insights, and fueling innovation, while ensuring absolute privacy, control, and compliance,” said Terri Beideman, Co-Founder and Director of Operations of Tekcesta, a 70-year-old leader with a lifetime of experience in building organizations, collaborating with government, and advancing technology and digital literacy.Bootstrapped with personal funds and headquartered in New Jersey, Tekcesta is pursuing $750,000 in pre-seed funding from major accelerators like Techstars Healthcare and Rock Health or angels/VCs to accelerate MVP pilots, compliance certifications (HIPAA Security Rule, FedRAMP baselines), and go-to-market efforts. The business model combines hardware sales (~40% margins), recurring SaaS licenses (~$99 to $999/month), and compliance add-ons, targeting $1.2 million ARR by Q3 2026 via initial healthcare pilots and an LTV exceeding $75,000 per client. Tekcesta is advised by BFB ME LLC, a strategic planning consulting firm with a focus on emerging technology.Key features include AES-256 encryption, audit logs, role-based access, and privacy tools like differential privacy and zero-knowledge proofs. These position Tekcesta to capture a share of the $143 billion edge AI market by 2034 [Precedence Research] and $114 billion private AI market [Dimension Market Research]. Partnerships with AWS, Azure, NVIDIA, and others are in the roadmap for enhanced hybrid capabilities.For more information, visit www.tekcesta.com or follow @tekcesta on X.About Tekcesta LLCTekcesta LLC is a Hispanic and woman-owned, New Jersey-based startup revolutionizing AI access for regulated environments. With a focus on data sovereignty, our turn-key appliances and software enable SMBs and local governments to harness AI's power securely and compliantly. Secure AI. On Your Terms.Media KitHigh-quality images of Tekcesta’s logo, appliance mockups, and co-founders can be downloaded from: https://go.tekcesta.com/launch-media-kit Company ContactsGabriela Martinez, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officergabriela.martinez@tekcesta.comTerri Beideman, Co-Founder and Director of Operationsterri.beideman@tekcesta.com

