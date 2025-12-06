Criminal Illegal Alien Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in Suspected Drunk Driving Crash in Newsom’s Sanctuary California

In less than a week, a second child is killed in the San Diego area by a criminal illegal alien

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for Brayan Alva-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, suspected of driving under the influence and causing a deadly collision that killed an 8-year-old girl in the San Diego, CA area.

According to local reports, Alva-Rodriguez was driving a 2005 Toyota Tacoma with a 24-year-old passenger when he recklessly crossed over the solid double-yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a 2018 Toyota Camry. Five victims were transported to area hospitals by helicopter while three others were taken by ambulance. Tragically, an 8-year-old girl died.

Image courtesy of San Diego Union-Tribune

This criminal illegal alien has a history of driving under the influence. In 2020, he was arrested for driving under the influence. Then in 2021, he was arrested again for driving under the influence and charged with hit and run.

“How many deaths of children at the hands of criminal illegal aliens need to happen before Governor Newsom and sanctuary politicians will prioritize the safety and security of American families? This serial drunk driver should have never been allowed back onto California roads,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are praying for the family of this child who will be grieving this holiday season. Secretary Noem is calling on Governor Newsom to honor this ICE arrest detainer for this illegal alien.”

Earlier this week, ICE announced they lodged an immigration detainer with the San Diego Sheriff’s Office for Hector Balderas-Aheelor, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for a felony hit-and-run that killed Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz, an 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving morning. California REJECTED the ICE detainer.

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #