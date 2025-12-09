Top Dating Trends for 2026: Global Dating Experts Reveal What Singles Want in the New Year
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A panel of the world's leading love experts, representing 100+ combined years of experience, thousands of marriages, and clients across USA, Europe, and Asia reveal Top Dating Trends for 2026.
From boomers reinventing love in midlife to the return of in-person dating and a rise in globalized relationships, these experts agree: 2026 will be the year singles date smarter, intentionally, and more authentically than before.
The insights begin with Andrea McGinty, known as the Godmother of Modern Dating, with 35 years of experience, 10,000+ marriages, and pioneer founder of It's Just Lunch, built 110 locations and sold to private equity. She runs 33000dates.com, guiding successful clients ages 45–65 through their second-act love stories.
1. Baby Boomers and Generation X Are Leading a New Dating Revolution: "Gray Dating" Goes Mainstream
McGinty reports a 23% spike in these age groups joining online dating since 2022. In contrast to singles in their 20s and 30s who are using dating apps less and less, Singles 45–65 are increasingly relying on dating apps and are the most active demographic she works with.
What Baby Boomer and Gen X want in 2026:
Ages 45–55: Most remain open to marriage
Ages 55+: prefer L.T.R.M. — Increasingly, older Americans seek Long-Term Relationship, Marriage-Free
85% of singles 45–65 report interest in active, healthy sex lives
2. Inter-Ethnic Pairing Becomes the New Norm
by Anisa Hassan, CEO of Date High Flyers International
With global mobility at an all-time high and digital nomad culture booming, Hassan sees a sharp rise in inter-ethnic relationships.
3. Multiple Citizenship Becomes a Dating Flex
by Lisa Purdum, Founder & CEO of E3 Matchmaking
In a globally mobile world, "passport privilege" becomes a surprising compatibility marker.
Clients find multi-citizenship appealing because it:
Signals worldliness
Offers lifestyle flexibility
Opens pathways to living abroad
Provides safety during political shifts
4. Parallel Lives Dating — Love Without Lifestyle Merging
by Anisa Hassan
For high-achieving singles with established careers, kids, and routines, 2026 will normalize relationships where partners live in different cities or countries.
5. The Return to Real Life: In-Person Dating Makes a Comeback
by Dr. Frankie Bashan, CEO of Little Gay Book & Little Black Book
After years of app fatigue and digital overwhelm, Dr. Frankie predicts a strong resurgence of in-person dating.
She also forecasts:
A rise in casual encounters
Expanded acceptance of non-monogamy
Growing interest in age-gap relationships
6. Intelligent Dating: Matchmakers Become New Personal Trainers
by Jill Vandor, Founder of Allure Matchmaking
High achievers are treating their love lives like an investment.
She also identifies two major shifts:
"Swipe Hangovers" — singles are burned out on apps
A push toward real human vetting over AI-driven conversations
7. Authenticity Beats AI — "Messy Is the New Sexy"
by Jill Vandor
Singles are turned off by polished, bot-written messages.
8 LinkedIn Quietly Becomes a Dating Tool
by Lisa Purdum
With workplace romance declining, LinkedIn is the new vetting tool.
9. Therapy-Literate Dating Becomes the Gold Standard
by Jill Vandor
Singles now want partners with:
Emotional intelligence
Accountability
Nervous-system regulation
Conflict-repair skills
10. The Rise of Next-Gen Social Clubs
by Lisa Purdum
As fewer people meet at work, singles are joining curated clubs to expand their social worlds.
This includes:
Semi-exclusive activity clubs
Special-interest social memberships
High-rises with built-in social programming
Residential hubs with bars, events, concierge services
