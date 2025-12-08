A New Kind of Agency: Code Media Labs Blends Design, Media & AI

Code Media Labs: Design Develop Disrupt Code Media Labs Logo

India-based digital studio introduces a unified approach to brand building, content intelligence, and technology-led growth.

Most companies today struggle not with ideas, but with execution. We created Code Media Labs to provide founders and marketing leaders a single partner that can design, build, publish and scale.” — Rutuparna Jerry Satpathy

CUTTACK, ODISHA, INDIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Code Media Labs today announced its official launch as a hybrid digital agency combining design thinking, media strategy, and AI-supported engineering to deliver end-to-end brand and product execution for modern companies. With a unified service model operating through codemedialabs.in, the agency aims to help businesses accelerate their transformation from early concept to scalable digital growth.Built on the belief that brands today need more than isolated design services or fragmented marketing campaigns, Code Media Labs integrates identity systems, content production, and full-stack development under one strategic roadmap. The agency’s model is designed to eliminate the cost and coordination gap between design teams, marketing partners, and technology vendors — a common challenge faced by startups, SMBs, and emerging enterprises.“Brands are changing faster than the tools they use to build themselves,” said Rutuparna Jerry Satpathy, Founder of Code Media Labs. “We’re launching Code Media Labs to simplify digital complexity for modern teams. Our approach connects three core layers — design as language, media as distribution, and AI as infrastructure — so brands can move from idea to execution without fragmentation.”Code Media Labs provides services across brand identity design, UI/UX architecture, web and product engineering, content design, social media strategy, campaign management, and SEO consulting. The agency also develops internal frameworks and automation tools to help clients accelerate publishing workflows, analyse campaigns, and maintain consistency across digital channels.In addition to client services, Code Media Labs is building a public-facing innovation track through its /labs and /tools initiatives — dedicated to releasing open resources, AI-powered utilities, and content systems tailored for India’s growing digital economy. This includes work on multilingual content publishing, modular design kits, and data-informed storytelling models built for social and web platforms.“Teams shouldn’t have to choose between great design and strong technology,” Satpathy added. “Our goal is to give founders and marketing leaders a partner that understands how a brand looks, how it speaks, how it grows, and how it scales technically — all in one place.”The agency is currently expanding its network of design partners, engineers, and content specialists to support projects in education, sustainability, lifestyle & fashion, real estate, and technology-driven consumer brands. Early work includes digital transformation projects, strategic redesigns, training and learning platforms, and integrated media roadmaps for growing organisations.Code Media Labs plans to publish insights, case studies, and product updates throughout 2026, along with opportunities for collaboration across industry and academic ecosystems. The agency is also exploring partnerships with founders and early-stage companies to co-develop digital products built on AI-supported infrastructure.For more information on services, partnerships, or product development, visit: https://codemedialabs.in

