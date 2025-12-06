Caring Therapists Expands to Port Orange with Lakeside Counseling and Wellness Center Partnership

Caring Therapists Team

Caring Therapists is excited to announce its expansion to Port Orange through a new partnership with Lakeside Counseling and Wellness Center.

PORT ORANGE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring Therapists, a leading provider of compassionate, evidence-based mental health services, is proud to announce its expansion to Port Orange through a new partnership with Lakeside Counseling and Wellness Center. Beginning December 1, Caring Therapists will officially provide clinical therapy services at Lakeside’s established office, marking an exciting new chapter in community-based mental health care for the region.The partnership reflects a seamless transition for existing Lakeside clients, ensuring continued access to experienced, licensed therapists and the same trusted care — now enhanced by the broader Caring Therapists network. This integration enables expanded resources, greater insurance accessibility, and specialized mental health services while maintaining the personalized, family-centered approach that has defined both practices.“The merging of two family-owned practices represents a shared passion for helping others through evidence-based, compassionate care,” said Amanda Landry, CEO and Owner of Caring Therapists. “At Caring Therapists, we believe in providing high-quality, individualized treatment with a family-owned feeling — where clients know they’re genuinely cared for and supported throughout their journey.”Caring Therapists offers a full spectrum of therapy services for children, teens, adults, couples, and families, addressing a range of mental health needs including anxiety, depression, stress management, trauma, and life transitions. The practice is also proud to accept most major insurance providers, including Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Medicare, to make therapy more accessible to more individuals and families.“Our mission is simple,” added Landry. “To make high-quality mental health care available to every person who needs it — while keeping the heart and warmth of a family-owned practice. Expanding to Port Orange allows us to carry that mission into a wonderful new community.”Visit Caring Therapists in Port OrangeCaring Therapists900 N Swallowtail Dr, Suite 105Port Orange, FL 32129To learn more about services or to schedule an appointment, visitor call 954-378-5381.

