PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de Celebrates a Decade of Innovation in the Special Tools Industry

Klaus Schlageter with his tooling shop for pcd tooling, receives a gold medal for an energy-optimized tool holder

PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de celebrates 10 years of innovation and wins iENA gold for its energy-efficient tool holder compatible with spindle systems like HSK63F

OBERNDORF, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de, a leading online provider of custom and diamond-tipped tooling solutions, proudly marks its 10-year anniversary. When the platform launched in 2015, transparency in the special-tools sector was virtually unheard of. By openly publishing detailed tool drawings along with pricing, the company adopted an open-source mindset that set new standards for accessibility and customer trust.Over the past decade, PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de has grown into a trusted specialist for customized tooling solutions in both polycrystalline diamond (PCD/PKD) and carbide. Its online shop offers an extensive portfolio of precision tools, including PCD drills, diamond saw blades, diamond cutters, DIA tools, as well as numerous application examples showcasing the company’s engineering expertise.The company’s tools benefit from broad, hands-on industry experience. Their design and configuration draw on knowledge gained in façade construction, composite machining, aerospace, marine applications, woodworking, and fire-protection engineering. This cross-industry insight enables PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de to deliver solutions that meet the highest standards of accuracy and durability.Since 2010, the company has also served as the official point of contact for Cruing tools in German-speaking regions. Its technical expertise and customer-focused service model have earned PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de a loyal client base far beyond Germany. International customers are welcome, and communication in English is handled with ease. In 2025, the company also entered a new phase of innovation: for the first time, PKD-Sonderwerkzeuge.de was recognized at the iENA Inventors’ Fair in Nuremberg, receiving a gold medal and an innovation award for a newly developed, energy-efficient tool holder featuring integrated extraction — compatible with most spindle interfaces, including HSK63F , HSK63A, ISO30, BT30, and many others.“As we celebrate ten years online, we are excited about the next decade of innovation,” the company states. “Anyone seeking tooling solutions beyond the mainstream will find them with us.”For more information or to explore the full product portfolio, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.