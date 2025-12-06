Dr. Garcia Announces Holiday Gift Discount and Flexible Payment Plans for Biomagnetism Online Training

Dr. Luis F. Garcia presents his online biomagnetism training program during a virtual session, promoting a special holiday gift discount and 0% interest payment plans for new students Dr. Luis F. Garcia presenting online biomagnetism training

Dr. Garcia’s holiday initiative includes a gift discount on course fees and flexible payment options to increase accessibility to biomagnetism education.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism has introduced a special holiday initiative to make its online biomagnetism training program more accessible to a broader audience. As part of this initiative, Dr. Luis F. Garcia is offering a gift discount on course fees for new enrollees, along with flexible 0% interest payment plans, allowing participants to pay for the course over six or twelve months.

Key Details:

Holiday gift discount: Dr. Garcia is offering a gift discount on the course fee for individuals enrolling in the online biomagnetism training program. This initiative is designed to provide financial relief during the holiday season, making the course more affordable.

Flexible payment plans with 0% interest: New part-payment options are now available, allowing participants to spread the cost of the course over six or twelve months, with 0% interest, making it easier for individuals to budget for their education without incurring additional charges.

The course includes full access to recorded training modules, study materials, and supplementary resources through Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism’s online learning platform, allowing participants to study at their own pace. (drgarciabiomagnetism.com)

Background:

Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism offers a comprehensive online learning platform for biomagnetic pair therapy, a holistic healing practice developed by Dr. Luis F. Garcia. The training program teaches participants the principles and protocols of biomagnetism, providing them with the skills to incorporate this therapy into their professional practices.

The introduction of the holiday gift discount and 0% interest payment plans aims to make this high-quality training more accessible, particularly for those who may find the upfront cost challenging. Dr. Garcia’s goal is to offer greater flexibility in payment, ensuring that the training is within reach of a wider range of individuals seeking to learn and apply biomagnetism.

Statement from Dr. Garcia:

“Making biomagnetism education accessible is a priority for us,” said Dr. Luis F. Garcia. “By offering a gift discount on course fees and flexible payment plans with 0% interest, we hope to reduce financial barriers and allow more individuals to pursue this valuable learning opportunity.”

Availability & Duration:

The holiday gift discount and flexible payment plans are available immediately for new enrollments. This offer will remain in effect through the end of the holiday season. Prospective students can find full course details, technical requirements, and enrollment instructions on the Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism website. (www.drgarciabiomagnetism.com)

About Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism:

Dr. Garcia Biomagnetism offers online training in biomagnetic pair therapy, a holistic modality developed by Dr. Luis F. Garcia. The organization provides a variety of educational formats, including online courses, to teach the principles and protocols of biomagnetism. The courses are delivered via a self-paced platform, allowing learners from around the world to access the training and apply it in their practices.

