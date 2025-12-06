Seven Corbett Announces Exclusive 2026 New Year Trip Package in Jim Corbett

New Year Celebration New Year

INDIA, December 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seven Corbett resort launches Exclusive holiday package amid rising demand for nature-based year-end travel in jim CorbettSeven Corbett, a luxury resort in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, has launched a special offer for New Year Celebration which is designed for the holiday weekend from December 30, 2025, to January 1, 2026. The package which starts from ₹25,000 per couple covers all the fun activities which are outdoor experiences, live entertainment, festive meals and nature activities that are all eco-friendly and will make the guests new near vacations unforgettable.The offer is made at the time when the domestic tourism in India is still changing and nature and wellness are becoming more important. Many travel analysts predict that forest and wildlife retreats will be among those places where bookings will increase by the end of the year. Jim Corbett National Park, the oldest national park in India, is a favorite among these travelers and has been able to maintain the number of visitors during the holiday season year after year.A Curated New Year Celebration ProgramCorbett's New Year trip is composed of seven parts that mix fun, rest, and celebration made for the occasion. The location is well-suited for corporate outings , offering team-building spaces and structured outdoor activities. A welcome drink will be served to guests upon their arrival followed by nature and river walks guided by the staff, which is a main attribute of the property’s commitment to eco-tourism. High tea with snacks, bonfire gatherings, and organized entertainment will be offered to the guests on the evenings of December 30 and 31.On December 30, the resort will offer live music and it will be a serene atmosphere dominated by acoustic sounds, into which the visitors will be able to gradually enter their retreat. The next day, December 31, the property will turn into a celebration place with a DJ night, unlimited soft drinks and snacks, and the midnight cake-cutting ceremony that will signal the entry of 2026.Key Highlights of the New Year Package• Two-night, three-day curated program designed around nature, culture, and celebration.• Includes guided nature walks, river trails, evening high tea, bonfire gatherings, and structured music events.• Live music performance on December 30 and a full DJ-led celebration on December 31.• Unlimited snacks and soft beverages served on New Year’s Eve as part of the festivities.• New Year cake-cutting ceremony scheduled at midnight on December 31. .Safari and Outdoor ActivitiesWhile the resort package provides guided nature walks one can also opt for additional cost on Jungle Safari bookings inside Jim Corbett National Park. Safaris are carried out through the officially registered guides and are always in accordance with the park’s conservation and regulatory protocols.Jim Corbett which, aside from Bengal tigers and elephants, also has over 600 plants and animals species, is still one of the most popular nature reserves in India. According to government tourism statistics, the park attracts millions of visitors each year, prompting Uttarakhand’s eco-tourism economy to flourish greatly. The reservations for the safari during New Year’s period have always been fully booked several weeks in advance, thus the resort is suggesting early planning for the guests who are interested in wildlife excursions.Resort Location and Accessibility• Nestled near the prime forest areas of Jim Corbett National Park.• Uninterrupted access from Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, and other metropolitan areas.• Comfortable road trip distance hence ideal for short vacation getaways in no time.• Located in an area rich with rivers, and the ecology of the Himalayan foothills.• Marketing as a preferred option for families, lovers, and small groups at times of festivities.The New Year Celebration Package comes in a limited number of slots, and the resort expects to sell them out early. Reservations can be made directly on the official website of Seven Corbett ResortsAbout Seven CorbettSeven Corbett is an luxury retreat situated near Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. The estate provides lavish lodging, tailor-made nature adventures, and ecotourism activities which are solely aimed at the sustainable and community-centered aspect of tourism. making the guests comfortable, and establishing a strong connection with the nature around India’s first national park through their activities.Media ContactEmail: booking@sevencorbett.comPhone: +91 - 817-870-5900Website: https://www.sevencorbett.com/

