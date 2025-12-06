Alejandro R. Hernandez Esq.

ARH Global Advisors Releases 2026 Manhattan Probate & Trust Real Estate Market Outlook

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARH Global Advisors LLC has released its 2026 Manhattan Probate & Trust Real Estate Market Outlook, the first comprehensive report designed specifically for executors, trustees, fiduciaries, attorneys, and high-net-worth families managing estate real estate throughout New York City.As Manhattan experiences a rise in probate filings and generational wealth transfers, attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez , Esq. provides the industry’s most detailed analysis of pricing trends, co-op and condo approval timelines, luxury estate sales, and investor demand for fiduciary-controlled real estate assets.This proprietary Outlook offers clarity on:Projected 2026 probate and trust property inventory levelsExpected pricing trends for Manhattan co-ops, condos, brownstones, and mixed-use assetsHow surging international investor demand will influence estate property sale outcomesAnticipated Surrogate’s Court timelines and how they affect optimal sale strategyThe impact of estate tax deadlines on pricing and negotiationAdvisory considerations for attorneys representing executors and trustees“Manhattan’s probate and trust real estate market is entering a new phase,” said Hernandez. “Executors and fiduciaries need precise advisory, market intelligence, and attorney-level coordination to preserve estate value and comply with their legal duties.”The Outlook is designed to help:Executors & AdministratorsTrustees & FiduciariesProbate & Trust AttorneysFamily offices and wealth advisorsInternational buyers and investment groupsThe full 2026 Manhattan Probate & Trust Market Outlook is available by request.Download Request: www.arhglobaladvisors.com About ARH Global Advisors LLCA Manhattan-based advisory platform led by attorney–broker Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., ARH Global Advisors provides high-level private client advisory, probate and trust real estate advisory, family office support, international investor guidance, and fiduciary consulting across New York, Beverly Hills, and Austin.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLCManhattan, New YorkEmail: office@arhglobaladvisors.comWebsite: www.arhglobaladvisors.com

