AY Young, UN Young Leader, and AEG Advance Road to 1000 With Clean-Energy Concert #963 in Denver

AY Young brings his Road to 1000 clean-energy concert series to Denver’s historic Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom with AEG Presents.

UN Young Leader, AY Young, powers Denver's historic Cervantes' with a clean-energy show and RECHARGE Collective, piloting scalable sustainable touring.

As an artist I always wanted to make a difference. Now we’re proving music can power the planet and turn every show into a blueprint for sustainable touring.” — AY Young, UN Young Leader and Founder, The Battery Tour

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Nations Young Leader and artist AY Young will bring one of Denver’s first fully clean-energy-powered concerts to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom , teaming up with AEG Presents to advance his global Road to 1000 mission. The performance marks Show #963, following Young’s clean-energy-powered appearance at Bellwether in Los Angeles on December 13 (Show #962).Cervantes’ is one of Denver’s most storied music venues, known for hosting legendary performers including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday and Ray Charles. AY Young’s renewable-powered concert adds a new chapter to that legacy, demonstrating how historic stages can model the future of sustainable touring.The Denver stop is part of a clean-energy touring pilot within “How the Grouch Stole Christmas 2025.” In Los Angeles, Young appeared alongside Living Legends, Souls of Mischief and CunninLynguists, delivering a fully clean-energy show using mobile battery and solar systems supported by New Use Energy (NUE) and Overdrive Energy Solutions. The Denver performance uses the same renewable-energy technology, replacing generators and reducing grid dependence.Earlier in the day, Young will co-host a summarized edition of the RECHARGE Collective, an impact-focused experience created with Freshwater Project International and New Use Energy. The Collective features clean-energy demonstrations, youth engagement and water-access storytelling that highlights how music, technology and community leadership can accelerate real-world solutions.“As an artist, I always wanted to make a difference,” says AY Young. “Now we’re out here proving that music can literally power the planet. I’m trying to turn this tour into a blueprint for the future.”Through The Battery Tour , Young has produced more than 960 renewable-powered concerts across 17 countries, mobilizing young people, communities and partners around the UN Sustainable Development Goals. His work with AEG in Los Angeles and Denver is part of a broader effort to establish a scalable, renewable-powered model for future tours and festivals.Media Contact:Douglas KimPress Coordinator, Battery Tour / Project 17 Foundation[Doug@batterytour.com](mailto:Doug@batterytour.com) | +1 (347) 948-7871[www.batterytour.com]( http://www.batterytour.com

Can a Concert Power Change? AY Young’s Clean Energy Show in Denver (Teaser)

