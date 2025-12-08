Debut Romantasy Escala’s Wish Earns Early Acclaim Ahead of December Release

Trash Panda Publishing Raccoon

A debut romantasy following a pixie named Ecala Winter whose single mistake threatens an entire world, launching December 13 from Trash Panda Publishing.

We publish novels written by raccoons” — David James

NORTHBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escala’s Wish, the debut romantasy novel by Massachusetts attorney and author David James , is rapidly gaining momentum ahead of its December 13 release. With over 1,386 Goodreads adds, more than 12,800 views on its Amazon-produced trailer, and an enthusiastic ARC team of 28 early readers, the book is emerging as a breakout contender in the fantasy and romantasy space.ARC feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with readers praising the novel's emotional depth, vivid worldbuilding, and cinematic storytelling:“Escala’s Wish is amazing – it’s a story that lingers with you long after you turn the last page. DJ truly poured his heart into this one, and it shows.”— Emmi Glosser“This book made me laugh, cry, smile, and wish I could curse the author. Escala’s Wish is a rollercoaster of emotions and surprises. Buckle up!”— Natalie Marner“It’s not every day an author’s first book leaves me wanting more. Fingers crossed for more Escala soon.”— Bart Kraning“I finished the book on my London trip and loved it! The characters are complex but relatable… I see it all vividly.”— Ginny, Booksprout Advance Copy Reader“Absolutely enchanting! The magical realm, the characters, the narration—all brilliant.”— Ginny, Booksprout Advance Copy Reader“Your book reads like an adult Disney movie, in all the best ways.”— Christina Marks, Booksprout Advance Copy ReaderIn addition to strong early reader praise, Escala’s Wish is performing exceptionally well during its pre-launch campaign, currently ranking within:• Top 6% of Romantic Fantasy (Kindle Store)• Top 5% of Sword & Sorcery Fantasy (Books)• Top 4% of Epic Fantasy (Kindle Store)• Top 4–5% of all Kindle books (over 3.8 million titles)The book’s momentum is fueled by a fast-growing online presence, highlighted by a Goodreads giveaway that has already drawn over 750 “Want to Read” adds and an Amazon-produced trailer that surged to nearly 13,000 views in just a matter of days.About the BookAction-adventure romantasy with banter, light humor, high stakes, and intrigue in the world of Valla. The story follows Escala Winter, a mischievous pixie from the Court of Dreams who wishes to understand love. Her impulsive act awakens an ancient grudge and sets in motion a chain of events that threatens both mortal and fey realms.Banished from her enchanted home, Escala must navigate a dangerous world filled with betrayal, vengeance, and unexpected affection.As she struggles to undo the damage she has caused, she becomes entangled in a conflict that forces her to confront the meaning of love, loss, and sacrifice.Escala’s Wish is a sweeping coming-of-age tale about magic, passion, and the perilous consequences of curiosity.It is the first book in the Tales from Valla series.OVERVIEW OF THEMESFirst book in the Tales from Valla series. A fantasy romance novel blending adventure, fey folklore, humor, and emotional drama. Themes include romance, forbidden love, redemption, and the intersection of mortal and immortal destinies. Intended for adult and older teen readers.Author Statement“Every laugh and every tear in this book comes from somewhere real in my own life. Being a hopeless romantic, writing Escala’s Wish was cathartic, joyful, and often painful—and sharing that emotional honesty with readers has been the most rewarding part of this journey.”— David JamesAvailabilityBeginning December 13, 2025, Escala’s Wish launches across major retailers—including Amazon, Barnes & Noble.com, Walmart.com, TrashPandaPublishing.com/store, and dozens of other online booksellers worldwide.• Hardback• Paperback• Kindle• Kindle UnlimitedThe audiobook, narrated by London improv comedian Tom Garland, arrives in late January 2026.About the AuthorDavid James is an attorney who lives in Massachusetts and is the creator of the VallaTM fantasy world www.vallaworld.com , a world he has been developing for the last ten years. He runs Trash Panda Publishing , an independent creative imprint producing fiction and tabletop storytelling experiences.

Escala's Wish Trailer

