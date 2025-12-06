Commercial Operation Begins at the Masader Al-Haq Solar Power Plant in Ma’an with a Capacity of 50 MW

Masader Al Haq Solar Station

MA'AN, JORDAN, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masader Al-Haq Solar Energy Company announced on Monday the start of commercial operation of the Masader Al-Haq project in Ma’an, with a capacity of 50 megawatts, as part of efforts to support the Kingdom’s transition to clean energy.The plant began operating on Sunday after receiving commercial operation approval from the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), effective November 30.The project contributes to supporting the local community in Ma’an by training a group of male and female engineers to operate and supervise the plant. The construction of the plant was also distinguished by the fact that all stages of implementation and financing up to operation were carried out by Jordanian expertise and manpower.The plant relies on the latest solar energy technologies, including one of the most advanced solar panel cleaning systems— the only one of its kind in Jordan— to ensure optimal electricity generation.The facility represents a cornerstone in generating electricity from clean energy in Jordan and is considered one of the most important solar power plants in the Kingdom.A major event is expected to be held soon to celebrate its official inauguration, with the attendance of the Minister of Energy, key stakeholders, leaders from Jordan’s solar energy sector, and representatives from various commercial, banking, and governmental institutions.

