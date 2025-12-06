Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,795 in the last 365 days.

Repaving work on westbound Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Stream Bridge, week of Monday, Dec. 8

Posted on Dec 5, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming closures along westbound Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Stream Bridge beginning the week of Monday, Dec. 8, for repaving work.   

Monday, Dec. 8 through Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day, one westbound lane will be open on Nimitz Highway across the Kalihi Stream bridge as crews pave in the three remaining lanes.  

On Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13, work hours will change to 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. to allow for sufficient paving time without effect to Zipperlane operations. One westbound lane will remain open through the work zone.  

The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the Airport Viaduct continues to close nightly for the H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday.  

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Please note, all work is weather permitting and is subject to change per these conditions.   

For weekly lane closures on Oʻahu visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/ 

 

 

# # # 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Repaving work on westbound Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Stream Bridge, week of Monday, Dec. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more