Repaving work on westbound Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Stream Bridge, week of Monday, Dec. 8

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming closures along westbound Nimitz Highway at Kalihi Stream Bridge beginning the week of Monday, Dec. 8, for repaving work.

Monday, Dec. 8 through Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day, one westbound lane will be open on Nimitz Highway across the Kalihi Stream bridge as crews pave in the three remaining lanes.

On Friday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 13, work hours will change to 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. to allow for sufficient paving time without effect to Zipperlane operations. One westbound lane will remain open through the work zone.

The Nimitz Highway on-ramp to the Airport Viaduct continues to close nightly for the H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Please note, all work is weather permitting and is subject to change per these conditions.

For weekly lane closures on Oʻahu visit our website, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/

