Jesse Pringle Announces Midnight Release of New R&B/Soul Single With Lyric Video Premiere

A bold, moody visual capturing raw emotion and grit, this cover art sets the tone for a soulful, unapologetic musical journey. A high-impact promotional profile displaying the artist’s evolution, performance history, and creative brand—designed to introduce audiences to their story, style, and music catalog.

With consistent monthly releases, cinematic story, & a genre-bending sound, Jesse Pringle positions himself as one of R&B’s most compelling emerging voices

Kansas City, Missouri USA 64133, Recording artist Jesse Pringle will release his newest R&B/Soul single at midnight Eastern time, accompanied by a lyric video premiere on YouTube and a digital rollout across all major streaming platforms. The release marks the next step in Pringle's ongoing monthly drop schedule, a strategy he has maintained for the past four months to build momentum and strengthen listener engagement.The new single highlights Pringle's developing sound, blending traditional R&B vocal textures with roots-driven, Americana-influenced undertones. The fusion arrives at a time when cross-genre experimentation is increasingly visible across both mainstream and independent music markets."Listeners are gravitating toward music that feels honest and organic," Pringle said. "My aim with this release was to create something soulful, story-driven, and reflective of the musical influences that continue to shape my direction."Industry analysts have noted a rise in global interest in R&B, particularly in European and Asian territories where soulful vocal music has seen renewed visibility. Simultaneously, Americana-leaning production styles have expanded beyond their traditional audience, creating opportunities for artists working at the intersection of both genres.Pringle's release strategy mirrors these trends. By pairing the single with a lyric video, he is utilizing one of the most effective mid-tier promotional tools available to developing and independent artists. Lyric videos have become increasingly valuable for engagement, helping listeners connect more deeply with the story and emotional tone of a track."This rollout is designed to meet audiences where they already are," said a representative for the team managing the release. "The staggered distribution across platforms, combined with visual content, allows for multiple points of discovery during release week."In addition to the digital launch, Pringle is preparing for expanded visibility in live performance spaces. His team is beginning targeted outreach to promoters, booking partners, and multi-genre music events with the goal of securing opening slots and building touring opportunities throughout the year.The release aligns with broader shifts in the music landscape, where R&B, country-soul, and roots-influenced production styles continue to blend across streaming categories and radio formats. Pringle's latest single reflects these developments, offering a warm, soulful delivery supported by narrative elements commonly associated with Americana songwriting."With every release, the objective is consistency," Pringle added. "This single is part of a long-term plan focused on building a deeper connection with listeners and expanding into new markets."The new single will be available on Spotify at midnight, followed by a platform-wide rollout on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and additional distributors in the hours that follow. The lyric video premieres simultaneously on YouTube.About the Release• Single Release: Midnight ET• Lyric Video Premiere: YouTube• Platforms: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and all major DSPs• Genre: R&B / Soul with Americana influences

