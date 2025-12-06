Miroll Mba Debuts 'Awaken Your Power: The Parchment of Life

A Transformative Guide to Spirituality and Self-Discovery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, healer and spiritual awakener Miroll Mba presents her profound debut, Awaken Your Power: The Parchment of Life, a transformative guide born from the revelations she received during her spiritual awakening. Written with clarity, purpose, and deep spiritual conviction, the book invites readers to rediscover the divine essence within them and to understand the unseen forces that shape their lives. It arrives as a compelling roadmap to a world searching for meaning, offering healing, direction, and a powerful reminder that every soul carries a destiny waiting to be awakened.Awaken Your Power: The Parchment of Life explores the intimate relationship between identity, spirituality, and the universal laws governing human experience. Through reflective storytelling and spiritually elevated insights, Miroll illuminates the truth that each life carries its own parchment, a spiritual manuscript embedded within the soul. The inner parchment holds one’s gifts, mission, and purpose. Once awakened it opens the path to clarity, inner peace, and personal transformation. Readers are guided through self-discovery, the breaking of ancestral limitations, the awakening of spiritual awareness, and the embrace of one’s unique gifts. The book serves as a call to rise above fear and societal conditioning and to reconnect with the wisdom of the universe.More than a personal development guide, the book is a spiritual companion. It reminds every reader that their destiny is already within them, that purpose can be written, and their inner power waiting to be invoked. Miroll’s voice offers reassurance to those who feel lost or disconnected; the journey toward transformation begins the moment one chooses to listen to the spirit within.About the Books:Awaken Your Power: The Parchment of Life is a revelation-filled work that blends spirituality, self-knowledge, and personal transformation. It teaches readers to understand who they are, where their inner power lies, and how the universe communicates with them, by reconnecting the spirit, body and soul. Miroll shows how anyone can break free from inherited burdens, discover their mission, awaken their gifts, and embrace a life of meaning and peace. The book ultimately guides readers toward a spiritual return to authenticity, alignment, and the truth encoded in their spiritual parchment.About the Author:Miroll Mba, a core-wisdom-born spiritual awakener, healer, and personal development coach whose life was reshaped by profound grief and revelation. After moving to the United States in 2016, she faced the tragic loss of her son’s father during the Essen train accident of October 9, 2016. This devastating event opened the doorway to her spiritual awakening, guiding her toward her calling to heal and uplift others. Gifted with unique insight and a natural ability to bring clarity through teaching and divine guidance, she has become a trusted mentor to many. Her mission is to help others rise above fear and confusion. Inspired her to extend her impact through writing, Awaken Your Power is her first book, a testament to her journey and the belief that every human being carries a hidden light capable of transforming their life and the world around them.Global Availability:Awaken Your Power: The Parchment of Life will be available worldwide in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats through WhiteMount Publishing, with distribution across Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, Lulu, and Goodreads and more than 45 additional international and local retail platforms, ensuring broad global access for readers everywhere.

