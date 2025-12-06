Seeds Here Now Announces Banner Year, New Breeders, and Exclusive 'Top Cannabis Seed Sales Service 2026' Award

Seeds Here NOW LOGO 2

Seeds Here Now celebrates record growth with new breeders like Barney’s Farm, Cali Connection, Exotic Genetix, plus a major 2026 industry award.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seeds Here Now announced today that the company has been selected as the sole recipient of the “Top Cannabis Seed Sales Service 2026” award in an upcoming national industry publication. This exclusive recognition highlights the company’s exceptional performance, customer trust, and leadership throughout its strongest year to date.Over the past year, Seeds Here Now experienced major expansion by adding several high-profile breeders to its roster. New partnerships include Barney’s Farm, Cali Connection, and exclusive drops from Exotic Genetix and Dominion Seed Company. These additions strengthen Seeds Here Now’s position as one of the most established and trusted sources for breeder-direct cannabis genetics in the United States.For more than 15 years, Seeds Here Now has focused on transparency, authenticity, and customer protection. The company continues to differentiate itself with two core policies: the Grower Guarantee , which offers support and resolution for customers who experience germination issues, and the Price Match Promise , which ensures customers always receive the best available value for verified genetics. Together, these policies reinforce the company’s reputation as a reliable partner for growers at every experience level.The publication’s editorial board confirmed that Seeds Here Now will be the only company featured with the “Top Cannabis Seed Sales Service 2026” title. The upcoming article will spotlight the company’s operational excellence, breeder relationships, customer outcomes, and industry impact. Organizations previously showcased in similar features have reported increased market visibility, strengthened customer confidence, and measurable revenue growth.“We are honored to receive this award,” said James Bean, founder of Seeds Here Now. “This recognition reflects fifteen years of commitment to growers, strong partnerships with top breeders, and our mission to provide authentic, verified genetics backed by guarantees that growers can rely on. We believe 2026 will be our most exciting year yet.”Seeds Here Now was founded in 2010 and now represents more than 120 vetted breeders, offering one of the largest selections of premium cannabis genetics in North America. With exclusive releases, industry-leading customer support, and a focus on seed authenticity, the company continues to set the standard for cannabis seed services nationwide.For more information, visit www.SeedsHereNow.com

