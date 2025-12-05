U.S. Attorney’s Office Filed 115 Border-Related Cases This Week

SAN DIEGO – Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of California filed 115 border-related cases this week, including charges of bringing in aliens for financial gain, reentering the U.S. after deportation, and importation of controlled substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California is the fourth-busiest federal district, largely due to a high volume of border-related crimes. This district, encompassing San Diego and Imperial counties, shares a 140-mile border with Mexico. It includes the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the world’s busiest land border crossing, connecting San Diego (America’s eighth largest city) and Tijuana (Mexico’s second largest city).

In addition to reactive border-related crimes, the Southern District of California also prosecutes a significant number of proactive cases related to terrorism, organized crime, drugs, white-collar fraud, violent crime, cybercrime, human trafficking and national security. Recent developments in those and other significant areas of prosecution can be found here.

A sample of border-related arrests this week:

On November 29, Oscar Rene Redondo, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and charged with Importation of a Controlled Substance. According to a complaint, Customs and Border Protection officers found 25 packages containing 260 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the bed of the defendant’s truck when he attempted to cross the border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

On December 2, Arturo Olazaba-Lopez was arrested and charged with Attempted Entry after Deportation. According to a complaint, the defendant was hiding under a blanket in the back cargo area of a car that was being driven through the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Olasava-Lopez was previously removed from the United States on November 1, 2025, from the San Ysidro Port of Entry, and before that in 1996 from El Paso, Texas.

On December 3, Joel Enrique Topete-Toparro and Aristeo Esteban Ceballos Lorea, citizens of Mexico, were arrested and charged with Brining in Aliens for Financial Gain. According to a complaint, U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered the defendants walking north of the U.S.-Mexico border, east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, and determined they were foot guides for other undocumented Mexican citizens.

Also recently, some defendants with criminal records were sentenced for border-related crimes such as illegally re-entering the U.S. after previous deportation. Here’s an example:

On December 5, 2024, Felipe Jesus Galindo, a Mexican national who was previously convicted of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon, and Willful Discharge of a Firearm with Gross Negligence, was sentenced in federal court to 24 months in custody for again illegally entering the U.S.

The immigration cases were referred or supported by federal law enforcement partners, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE ERO), Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with the support and assistance of state and local law enforcement partners.

Indictments and criminal complaints are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.