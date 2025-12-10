Beginly Health Acquires ProviderJobs.com to Fast-Track Mobile Growth

Physician recruitment startup Beginly Health acquires ProviderJobs.com to accelerate growth and expand executive team

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginly Health , an innovator in the healthcare recruitment space, today announced its acquisition of ProviderJobs.com.The ProviderJobs app allows physicians to discover their next role by watching short, recruiter-generated videos. From within the app, users can filter opportunities by specialty, location or salary, and swipe right to apply. Independent user testing showed 70% of candidates preferred the ProviderJobs design to traditional job boards. While still in beta, the app reached #17 in the Business category on the App Store, attracting more than 3,000 users.The acquisition represents a milestone for the Beginly team.“Our motivation here is twofold,” said Stephanie Grein , Co-Founder and CEO of Beginly. “First, it’s about integrating the ProviderJobs technology to accelerate our roadmap and enhance the user experience. Second, it’s about growing our core team in a strategic way.”ProviderJobs’ founder Brian Forrester is an industry veteran, with multiple exits in the recruitment technology vertical. “As I got to know the team at Beginly, it became clear that we shared the same thesis and our technologies were complementary. Several large companies expressed M&A interest, but Beginly stood out as the best match,” said Forrester, who is joining Beginly as Chief Product Officer.Both companies are headquartered in Portland, Oregon, a growing hub for healthcare innovation.Founded in 2023, Beginly Health previously secured $3.7M in pre-seed funding from investors including Village Global and Rogue Women’s Fund. To learn more about Beginly Health visit: www.beginlyhealth.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.