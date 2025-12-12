HitZERØ Revolutionizes Music Creation: Launches AI Platform — 100% Royalty-Free

Your Brand. Your Sound. 100% Royalty-Free. Powered by Sonic Intelligence ™ Meet IAH. Your Personal Sound Architect.

Purpose driven music with a mission.

This isn't just music, its nervous system fuel.” — HitZERØ creator

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HitZERØ, a pioneering force in AI music technology, proudly announces the global launch of its innovative platform, setting a new standard in music creation and licensing.Transforming Intention into MusicHitZERØ empowers users to transform pure intention into fully produced, original tracks in just minutes. By selecting a desired state — such as focus, energy, or calm — users can instantly generate a song that resonates with their vision, ready for any creative endeavor.Unprecedented Licensing and FreedomEvery track is 100% royalty-free and comes with a perpetual commercial license, granting users extensive rights to use, reproduce, distribute, publicly perform, display, synchronize, and monetize their musical outputs. This means no clearance headaches — just pure creative freedom.Innovative Technologies at the Core• IAH Resonance Engine™: This proprietary technology translates human intention into musical structure, harmony, rhythm, and emotional arc in real time.• Sonic Intelligence™: Ensures mastering-grade audio quality with crystal-clear separation, depth, and impact across all devices and sound systems.Empowering Creators Worldwide“Music has always been shaped by feeling. Now, for the first time, feeling can shape music — instantly and perfectly,” said Michael MacDonald, Founder of HitZERØ. “Whether you’re crafting content, building a brand, or soundtracking your life, HitZERØ delivers music that is unmistakably yours.”A New Era for Creator RightsHitZERØ provides:• A perpetual, worldwide, royalty-free commercial license• Freedom to stream, sync, sell, perform, and monetize without ongoing fees or restrictions• The ability to launch a monetizable station branded to you with just a clickAvailable Now — Everywhere For EveryoneHitZERØ is live today at www.hitzero.com . Users can generate unlimited tracks, save favorites, build personal “Hit Stations,” and download stems and masters instantly.About HitZERØFounded by Michael and Francesca MacDonald and led by President JoJo Brim, and the core creative team in Austin, Texas, HitZERØ is redefining music creation by prioritizing intention and licensing. Through the IAH Resonance Engine™ and Sonic Intelligence™, HitZERØ delivers studio-quality, purpose driven music that belongs entirely to the creators.

