Saskatchewan Adds 16,500 Jobs Year Over Year in November

The latest labour force numbers from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan has maintained a strong labour market, adding 14,900 full-time and 1,600 part-time jobs. Saskatchewan has the second lowest unemployment rate amongst provinces at 5.6 per cent. This is well below the national average of 6.5 per cent.

"Saskatchewan is set to finish 2025 with one of the strongest labour markets in Canada," Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "We have had an incredible year of growth. Saskatchewan employers have created thousands of new jobs and we have maintained one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation. Our government is ensuring our province remains attractive not only to capital investment but for people who want a vibrant province to call home"

Year-over-year, employment for women is up 11,300, an increase of 4.0 per cent, and employment for men is up 5,200 an increase of 1.6 per cent.

Saskatchewan's two biggest cities also saw year-over-year growth. Compared to November 2024, Regina's employment was up 8,500, an increase of 5.9 per cent, and Saskatoon's employment was up 4,200, an increase of 2.1 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for health care and social assistance, up 8,800, an increase of 9.1 per cent; building, business and other support services, up 3,900, an increase of 38.2 per cent; and agriculture, up 3,900, an increase of 15.1 per cent.

This economic growth is backed by the Government of Saskatchewan's Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy, a roadmap to build the workforce needed to support Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy, and Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, a plan to increase investment in the province and to further advancing Saskatchewan's Growth plan goal of $16 billion in private capital investment annually.

