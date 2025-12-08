New Winter Support Initiative Announced for Displaced Families in Gaza

An urgent effort to deliver blankets and essential warmth to Gaza’s families as temperatures drop this winter.

As temperatures drop, the need for compassion rises. Together, we can bring safety, dignity, and hope to Gaza’s families.” — Yafa Relief

GAZA, PALESTINE, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter sets in across Gaza, it brings an urgent new threat to families who have already lost everything. For the more than one million people living in makeshift tents and damaged buildings, the cold is not just a discomfort—it is a life-threatening crisis. Today, Yafa Relief, a humanitarian organization working directly on the ground, is launching its KEEP GAZA WARM campaign to provide essential winter aid to the children and families of Gaza.The conditions on the ground are severe. Winter in Gaza means harsh winds and cold rain that penetrate thin tents, creating freezing and muddy living spaces. For families who fled their homes with nothing, a single blanket or a warm jacket is often their only protection from the elements. The nights are the most difficult, as temperatures drop and children, in particular, suffer from the intense cold.A Mission Led by the Community, for the CommunityYafa Relief’s work is deeply rooted in the community it serves. Our team is made up of local Gazans—fathers, mothers, and young volunteers who are experiencing the same crisis as the families they help. Their work is driven by a powerful sense of solidarity and a commitment to their neighbors.Every day, our team navigates damaged streets and crowded shelters to deliver winter kits. They don’t just hand out supplies; they offer direct, personal support. They take the time to help a child put on a new coat or to speak with a parent about their needs. These moments of direct, human connection are a core part of our mission, showing families that they are being supported by people who truly understand their situation.More Than a Jacket, It’s a Sign of SupportThe goal of the KEEP GAZA WARM campaign is to distribute essential supplies that provide immediate relief from the cold:•Warm Jackets and Clothing for children and adults.•Thick Blankets and Bedding to help families stay warm through the night.•Basic Thermal Items like hats, gloves, and socks.The impact of these items is significant. While the need is immense, the relief provided by a warm coat or a dry blanket is tangible. It means a child can sleep through the night without shivering. It means a parent has one less thing to worry about in a time of overwhelming stress. It is a practical and direct way to show support for families enduring unimaginable hardship.This is what the KEEP GAZA WARM campaign is about: providing practical help that not only protects people from the cold but also serves as a message of solidarity. It lets families know that people around the world are thinking of them and are moved to help.Your Support Can Make a Direct ImpactYafa Relief is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to transparency and direct impact. Our on-the-ground presence ensures that every donation is used efficiently to bring immediate relief to those who need it most. As winter conditions worsen, the need for this support grows more urgent every day.We are asking for your help to meet this need. Your support can provide a family with the basic necessities to survive the winter.•Donate Today: A donation of any amount will help us purchase and distribute winter kits to families in need. Please visit https://yafarelief.org/d to make a secure donation.•Share This Campaign: Help us raise awareness by sharing this campaign with your network. The more people who understand the situation, the more support we can provide.In the face of such a large-scale crisis, providing warmth is a fundamental act of humanity. We thank you for your compassion and support.About Yafa ReliefYafa Relief provides life-saving support, including food, water, medical essentials, and winter protection, to vulnerable populations inside Gaza. The organization’s mission is rooted in dignity, compassion, and community support. Through its direct presence on the ground, Yafa Relief ensures aid is delivered quickly, responsibly, and transparently.Website: https://yafarelief.org/

