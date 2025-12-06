Letitia Hanke Releases 'Queen of the Flame' to Support Youth in the Arts

Letitia Hanke releases the album 'Queen of the Flame', with 100% of proceeds supporting The LIME Foundation’s Turner Arts Initiative for at-risk youth.

...every note carries a piece of my journey from the darkness of self-doubt to the light of self-love and purpose.” — Letitia Hanke

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community leader, entrepreneur, and nonprofit founder Letitia Hanke has announced the release of her new album, Queen of the Flame, a deeply personal project created to uplift youth through the power of music and the arts. All proceeds from the album will directly support The LIME Foundation’s Turner Arts Initiative, a program dedicated to helping at-risk youth discover confidence, creativity, and healing through artistic expression.Letitia Hanke, CEO of ARS Roofing & Gutters and founder of The LIME Foundation, has long been recognized for her commitment to workforce development, youth empowerment, and community resilience. While her leadership has been visible in local and regional initiatives, many do not know that her first and most enduring passion has always been music.Hanke’s Musical JourneyMusic became central to Hanke’s life in childhood. Beginning at age five, she experienced persistent bullying related to the color of her skin—experiences that left deep emotional challenges. When she was introduced to the trumpet by her music teacher, Cydney Dixon, she found a refuge that changed the trajectory of her life. By age eight, she was performing with the high school band, and by twelve, she had taught herself piano and drums. She later studied music at Sonoma State University and performed with local bands and in church, continuing to use music as a source of expression, resilience, and connection.About the Album: Healing, Resilience, and PurposeQueen of the Flame reflects more than four decades of personal growth, healing, and creative exploration. The album’s narrative is rooted in themes of perseverance, restoration, identity, and hope. The title track serves as both centerpiece and declaration—a story of rising from discouragement and reclaiming strength despite adversity. Across the album, Hanke blends stories of personal experience with observations about the world, offering songs that address love, loss, courage, and resilience.“Even now, music remains my greatest outlet,” Letitia Hanke explains. “Whether I’m playing drums at church to worship and give thanks or writing songs in my home studio to release pain, stress, or pure joy, every note carries a piece of my journey from the darkness of self-doubt to the light of self-love and purpose.”The album includes a collection of songs that echo Hanke’s lived experiences, including themes of overcoming hardship, embracing identity, and finding joy after struggle. Tracks such as Rise Above, Underground, and Unbroken reflect the inner strength forged through years of challenge. Others, like Island Hearts and Bittersweet, capture moments of peace, gratitude, and presence.A Commitment to Giving BackFor Hanke, the heart of this project lies in its purpose. “This album is my way of giving back,” wrote Hanke on her website. “100% of the proceeds from this album will be donated to The LIME Foundation to support the Turner Arts Initiative, helping youth discover their own voices through music, art, and creativity.”The Turner Arts Initiative provides students with access to music education, performance opportunities, mentorship, and creative development. Many of the youth served by the program are overcoming challenges related to bullying, trauma, economic hardship, or limited access to the arts. By dedicating 100% of album proceeds to the program, Hanke aims to expand its reach and impact.Listen to the album “Queen of the Flame” on Spotify or Apple Music

