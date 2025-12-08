Post Hill Press to Release D.C. Power Player Ashley Davis’ Debut Book, The Power Pivot on April 7, 2026

“The Power Pivot” Book

Corporate Strategist and Trailblazer Shares Signature Framework for Navigating Personal and Professional Change.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Post Hill Press announces the forthcoming release of The Power Pivot: With Grit, Grace, and Growth, the debut book by Ashley Davis, a Washington, D.C., business leader, lobbyist, strategic advisor, and internationally recognized keynote speaker. The book will be published on April 7, 2026, and is available now for pre-order through Simon & Schuster distribution channels.Drawing on more than three decades of experience guiding individuals and organizations through complex transitions, for the first time Davis shares her signature Power Pivot framework — Intentional Planning, Intentional Purpose, and Intentional Change. Davis’ insights stem from her extensive career from serving in the White House, including on September 11, 2001, her role in launching a government agency — the Department of Homeland Security — and her leadership as a partner at one of Washington’s most influential lobbying firms. Mid-career, Davis earned her MBA, further strengthening her ability to guide leaders navigating high-stakes challenges. Today Davis advises Fortune 500 companies, shapes policy in both the legislative and executive branches, and serves on boards of public companies and nonprofit organizations.“Throughout my career—from the White House on 9/11 to advising Fortune 500 companies today—I’ve seen how intentional planning and purpose can transform both individuals and organizations,” said Davis. “The Power Pivot is the culmination of lessons learned from navigating crises, building institutions, and guiding teams through intentional change. I’m grateful to the team at Post Hill Press for supporting my first foray into writing and for recognizing my signature framework as a powerful tool for readers seeking to chart their own paths forward with confidence and intention.”“Ashley Davis has developed a powerful tool for navigating change based on her extensive leadership experience in the government and corporate sectors, and I can think of no better voice to guide our readers through powerful personal and professional transformations,” said Anthony Ziccardi, Publisher, Post Hill Press. “The Power Pivot provides practical guidance for individuals and leaders navigating transitions.The Power Pivot will be available in hardcover on April 7, 2026, and it is available now for pre-order.About the AuthorAshley Davis is a GOP strategist, global keynote speaker, and trusted advisor on politics, national security, and leadership. A frequent guest on major news networks, Davis is sought after for her insights on national security, foreign policy, and US politics and she is a regular contributor to the Practically Political podcast. Davis co-founded West Front Strategies in 2015, and the firm joined forces with S-3 Group in 2025 becoming one of the largest lobbying firms in Washington, DC. Davis was working for President G.W. Bush in the White House on 9/11 and she was employee #1 at the White House Office of Homeland Security. Davis led the government affairs practice at Blank Rome and served on the firm’s executive committee. Davis earned her Master’s degree in International Business from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University. Today, Davis is a frequent keynote speaker who sits on several nonprofit and corporate boards, and she is a member of the Economic Club of Washington DC. Davis is also co-CEO of the preeminent global network of influential women, Belizean Grove. Through her acclaimed “Power Pivot” framework, Davis equips audiences with strategies to navigate disruption and drive meaningful impact.About Post Hill PressPost Hill Press is an independent publishing house producing books across business, politics, culture, and lifestyle categories. Post Hill Press partners with Simon & Schuster for distribution and supports its authors with marketing, publicity, and media outreach.

