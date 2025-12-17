B&M Blinds Pro Launches New Website to Improve Access to Custom Window Treatments
B&M Blinds Pro launches a new website to help Southern California homeowners more easily explore custom blinds, shades, shutters, and motorized treatments.
The website helps customers understand our services and connect with us more easily.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&M Interior Decoration has launched the new B&M Blinds Pro website, a platform designed to help Southern California homeowners more easily explore window treatment options and schedule in-home consultations. The site supports customers throughout Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and nearby communities.
— Mary Yang, Co-Founder of B&M Blinds Pro
B&M Blinds Pro, the dedicated window treatment division of B&M Interior Decoration, offers custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized systems. The new website streamlines the selection process, highlights available products, and provides information on design guidance, measuring, and installation.
B&M Blinds Pro is led by founder Bruce Deng, who brings over 30 years of experience in shutters, drapery, and motorized systems. The company emphasizes personalized service and custom solutions for local families
The updated platform includes product overviews, fabric and material options, motorization details, and examples of local installations. Homeowners can browse blinds, light-filtering and room-darkening shades, plantation-style shutters, and fully custom drapery. The site also highlights smart-home integrations and motorized systems for clients seeking automated window control.
The website features scheduling tools for free in-home consultations, a key part of the company’s service model. B&M Blinds Pro continues to serve clients in Irvine and surrounding areas, including Anaheim, Mission Viejo, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, and parts of Los Angeles and Riverside counties.
The new website was developed in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a marketing agency specializing in the window coverings industry. WTMP provided web design, SEO strategy, and lead generation support. B&M Blinds Pro also integrated WTMP’s Lead Boomerang system to support automation and improve follow-up processes. “This site gives B&M a stronger digital foundation to reach local homeowners,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.
To view the new website or request a consultation, visit https://bmblindspro.com.
Window treatment businesses interested in strengthening their online presence may learn more about WTMP’s services at https://wtmarketingpros.com.
Mary Yang
B&M Blinds Pro
+1 949-413-9290
email us here
