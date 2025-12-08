AIM Computer Solutions Releases New White Paper on Streamlining SAP EDI Compliance for Tiered Automotive Suppliers

New AIM white paper shows how AIM AutoSys bridges SAP gaps to automate EDI, labeling, and shipping accuracy for Tier 1–3 automotive suppliers

White paper details how suppliers can streamline SAP EDI, cut integration time, and ensure continuous OEM compliance using AIM AutoSys.

AIM AutoSys standardizes and automates the workflows SAP cannot natively support. Suppliers gain faster deployment, embedded OEM logic, and plant-level independence—without adding custom ABAP...” — Jeff Sawka, Director, AIM Computer Solutions

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Computer Solutions, a leading provider of automotive EDI, labeling, and ERP-integrated order management software, today announced the release of its new white paper, “Unlocking Automotive EDI Efficiency: How AIM AutoSys Bridges SAP for Tiered Suppliers.” The publication outlines how Tier 1–3 automotive suppliers can replace manual EDI mapping and SAP custom code with a purpose-built automotive integration engine that improves accuracy, reduces risk, and strengthens OEM compliance.

Automotive suppliers operating SAP ECC, R/3, or S/4HANA often struggle to keep pace with frequent OEM EDI and labeling updates, cumulative (CUM) tracking requirements, and high-volume shipping demands. AIM AutoSys addresses these gaps with a prebuilt automotive EDI and labeling engine that integrates with SAP without modifying SAP core or rebuilding IDocs, significantly reducing implementation time and ongoing IT maintenance.

“AIM AutoSys standardizes and automates the workflows SAP cannot natively support,” said Jeff Sawka, Director at AIM Computer Solutions. “Suppliers gain faster deployment, embedded OEM logic, and plant-level independence—without adding custom ABAP or increasing IT workload. AutoSys also strengthens MMOG/LE and IATF 16949 compliance across every plant.”

Key Capabilities Highlighted in the White Paper

- OEM Logic Library covering 500+ trading partners for inbound and outbound EDI.

- 2,000+ AIAG and OEM-compliant label formats, including Toyota TSCS, Honda line-side, GM, Stellantis, Ford, and RFID-enabled labels.

- Publish-and-subscribe Data Gateway integration, giving each plant its own EDI inbox, labeling rules, and shipping configuration while keeping SAP data clean.

- Normalization of 830, 862, 850/860, and 856 EDI documents without custom IDocs or mapping.

- Scan-first “Perfect ASN” validation to ensure quantities, packaging, and cumulative values match before transmission.

- Automated CUM tracking and reconciliation to eliminate spreadsheet-based adjustments.



Tier 1 Supplier Results Featured in the Publication

- 80% reduction in manual EDI and label updates

- Zero chargebacks related to labeling or ASN discrepancies

- Lower IT maintenance due to reduced custom code and simplified SAP integration

- Improved multi-plant consistency with plant-specific control

AIM reports that AutoSys customers frequently achieve SAP EDI deployment timelines up to 60% faster than traditional approaches, with no per-partner mapping fees and no custom ABAP development required.

Download the White Paper

“Unlocking Automotive EDI Efficiency: How AIM AutoSys Bridges SAP for Tiered Suppliers”

