Shegerian & Associates Achieves $103M Verdict on Age Discrimination Case in Los Angeles

The jury’s decision delivers a resounding message that employees who speak up about discrimination deserve protection—not punishment. Today is a better day for employees everywhere.” — Justin Shegerian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Los Angeles jury has returned a verdict totaling $103 million in an age discrimination, age harassment, and retaliation case against Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.The case involves plaintiff Joy Slagel, who worked at Liberty Mutual for 30 years and received consistently positive performance evaluations during her tenure. Ms. Slagel alleged that Liberty Mutual favored younger employees over older, long-tenured workers and that she observed and experienced patterns she believed reflected age-based decision-making. Several witnesses testified regarding their observations of workplace dynamics involving age and staffing changes.Following Ms. Slagel’s internal complaints, Liberty Mutual conducted an investigation that resulted in her termination. At trial, Ms. Slagel contended that the investigation was initiated for discriminatory and retaliatory reasons. The jury ultimately found in her favor on all three claims presented.Ms. Slagel was represented by Justin Shegerian, Mahru Madjidi, Aaron Gbewonyo, and Deepika Chandrashekar of Shegerian & Associates . Liberty Mutual was represented by Tom Mackey and Yvonne Fossatti of Jackson Lewis, and Dorothy Black of Constangy.Case No. BC648246 — Slagel v. Liberty MutualVerdict BreakdownPhase 1 (12/3/25): $20,000,000 — Noneconomic compensatory damagesPhase 2 (12/5/25): $83,000,000 — Punitive damagesTotal Verdict: $103,000,000

