Rancho West Beer Expands Distribution Amid Growing Demand; USDA Organic & Certified Glyphosate-Free by The Detox Project

From Left: Premium Organic Lager, Organic West Coast IPA, USDA Organic Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPA, Premium USDA Certified Organic Non-Alcoholic Lager (Silver Medal Award Winner in the 2025 Brewers Cup of California)

–Malibu-born Rancho West scales California and Nevada footprint, building on triple-digit growth and growing cultural presence–

As we expand statewide, we’re proving real momentum for clean beer with premium organic full-strength and first-to-market USDA-certified organic non-alcoholic options.” — Jason Thompson and Donnie Eichar, Co-Founders of Rancho West Beer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rancho West, the Malibu-born brand leading the clean beer movement, has become the first beer to earn The Detox Project’s “Glyphosate Residue-Free” certification. The milestone caps a period of strong momentum: despite early-2025 fires in Los Angeles and Malibu briefly slowing sales, the brand rebounded quickly following triple-digit growth in 2024.“With our expansion into hundreds of new on-premise and off-premise accounts statewide in 2025, we are proving there is real momentum behind clean beer and transparency in brewing,” says Jason Thompson, Co-Founder of Rancho West Beer. “We deliver the cleanest, best tasting product that meets drinkers where they are, whether they are reaching for a premium organic full strength beer, embracing zebra striping, or exploring our first-to-market USDA-certified organic non-alcoholic options.”Certified “Glyphosate Residue-Free” through The Detox Project’s rigorous testing, Rancho West sets a new standard in clean brewing. Founded in 2022 by lifelong friends Donnie Eichar and Jason Thompson and their wives Julia Ortiz and Paloma Jonas, the team crafts beer using only the finest USDA-certified organic ingredients—free from synthetic pesticides, GMOs, and herbicides like glyphosate. As one of just 40 organic breweries in the U.S., the brand is helping to lead the rapidly expanding organic beer movement.“Rancho West is deeply inspired by Malibu and its rugged coastline, where the ranch meets the sea, home to a vibrant mix of ranchers, artists, musicians, surf culture, and a shared commitment to community health and sustainability. We believe drinking organic is not a trend, it is a lifestyle choice rooted in wellness and environmental responsibility,” says Donnie Eichar, Co-Founder of Rancho West Beer. “It is not just about clean beer, it is about honoring the land, supporting farmers, and giving our community a product they can trust. Rancho West is for those who give a damn about what they drink, where it comes from, and the world it shapes.” Driven by growing consumer demand for clean ingredients across both alcoholic and non alcoholic categories, Rancho West is expanding its distribution footprint, growing its team, and adding stockists across Southern and Northern California, and Nevada. Key retail partners include Whole Foods Market California, Sprouts, Erewhon, Total Wine, BevMo, Mothers Market, Bristol Farms, and Lazy Acres, along with a growing list of on-premise accounts and nationwide shipping available for its organic non-alcoholic beer portfolio. Rancho West has held top-selling beer status at Erewhon for three years across all ten locations in both full strength and non alcoholic options. On-premise and venue highlights include The Bungalow Santa Monica, Lodge Room Highland Park, Surfrider Hotel Malibu, and Las Vegas locations including MGM and Momofuku. Spring 2026 will see a rollout into Albertsons SoCal, Pavilions, Gelsons, and Nugget Market in Northern California.Rancho West is expanding not only in distribution but in cultural presence, showing up at the events and moments shaping Southern California right now. The brand has poured at Coachella, partnered on Rivian powered gatherings, collaborated with Fred Segal, and become a staple at USAL community events and Wilderness Collective off the grid excursions. It is showing up where culture is actually being shaped, from climate forward conventions to TED X conversations and Plastic Pollution Coalition initiatives. Rancho West has become a favorite across the Los Angeles health and wellness scene, fueling ON Running activations and performance lifestyle pop ups, elevating celebrated culinary experiences such as Big Sur’s Outstanding in the Field, and backing surf culture through the adventure film The Search for Volcano Island. Wherever Southern California moves, gathers, innovates, or creates, Rancho West is there.Rancho West offers a clean, balanced lineup of beer styles including:Premium Organic LagerOrganic West Coast IPANEW! USDA Organic Non-Alcoholic West Coast IPAPremium USDA Certified Organic Non-Alcoholic Lager - Silver Medal Award Winner in the 2025 Brewers Cup of CaliforniaABOUT RANCHO WESTRancho West is the Malibu-born premium organic beer brand dedicated to delivering an elevated clean beer experience while celebrating an adventurous, earth conscious lifestyle inspired by the rugged terrain of the Malibu coast, where the ranch meets the sea. Offering four delicious flavors — Premium Organic Lager, Organic West Coast IPA, Premium Non Alcoholic Lager, and Non Alcoholic West Coast IPA — Rancho West is far more than a beer brand. It is a lifestyle, a culture, and a community that embodies clean healthy living and celebrates a love of nature, adventure, music, creativity, art, and people.Rancho West uses only the finest USDA certified organic ingredients farmed through regenerative agriculture practices without harmful chemicals, pesticides, or GMOs. Every batch is brewed in a facility powered by renewable energy, resulting in clean crisp beer that is better for you, better for farmers, and better for the planet. Rancho West delivers a premium beer experience from a trusted brand that considers environmental stewardship at every step.Quickly rising to become California’s number one premium, USDA certified organic beer, Rancho West represents the future of American beer. It honors the past, inspires the future, and celebrates the now.For more information, please visit www.ranchowestbeer.com @ranchowestbeer###

