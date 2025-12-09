Veterinarian Provides Advice for Pet Safety During the Holidays

A playful pup can get herself in trouble with holiday trimmings. Three dogs waiting for Dr. Kristan Riley's house call visit to begin. Dr. Kristan Riley's house call visits are eagerly anticipated by her pet clients.

House Call Veterinarian Dr. Kristan Riley's provides a check-list to help families enjoy the season worry-free

A little planning can make the difference between a peaceful holiday and an emergency vet visit.” — Kristan Riley, DVM

SOUTHERN PINES, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families prepare for holiday gatherings, travel, and festivities, Kristan Riley, DVM, is reminding pet parents that seasonal excitement can quickly turn dangerous for cats and dogs. Dr. Riley knows this firsthand. During house call visits in Southern Pines, North Carolina, she sees pets in their own environments, complete with Christmas tree and trimmings, visitors' open luggage, and unguarded trash cans full of fatty scraps. The risks are real, but preventable."The holiday season brings so much joy, but it also means traveling, visitors, and extra food around the house—all things that can overwhelm or endanger our pets," says Dr. Riley. "A little planning can make the difference between a peaceful holiday and an emergency vet visit."Dr. Riley recommends pet parents take these proactive steps:Keep Vaccines Current"If you're planning to board your pet or have family members bringing their pets for holiday visits, now's the time to ensure everyone's vaccines are up to date," Dr. Riley advises. "This protects all the animals in your home and gives you peace of mind."Create Safe SpacesFor households expecting visitors or hosting pets who may not get along, Dr. Riley suggests simple solutions: "Baby gates and crates can be lifesavers. They give pets their own retreat space and prevent conflicts before they happen."Address Anxiety Early"If your pet has travel anxiety or gets stressed about visitors, don't wait until the last minute," says Dr. Riley. "Talk with your veterinarian ahead of time about options like Thundershirts, enrichment activities, calming supplements, or anti-anxiety medications. There are so many tools available now to help pets feel more comfortable."Guard Against Holiday Food HazardsPerhaps the biggest risk, according to Dr. Riley, comes from the dinner table. "Just because we humans indulge during the holidays does not mean our pets should. Table scraps or an unguarded trash can can easily turn into an expensive vet bill—or worse. Rich, fatty foods can trigger pancreatitis or gastroenteritis, and bones or other items can cause dangerous obstructions."Protect Guests' Belongings—and Your PetsBetsy Banks Saul, co-founder of Heal House Call Veterinarian , in Chapel Hill, NC, knows this hazard all too well. "My dogs love nothing more than to rifle through my guests' backpacks and luggage. Sometimes this leads to embarrassment—like when we come home from dinner and find my holiday visitors' underwear strewn around the house—but it can be hazardous, too— like when they get into the chocolate hostess gift meant for me. If you have nosy pets, or perpetually hungry pets, make sure guests know to close their luggage and the bedroom doors."Dr. Riley emphasizes that these precautions aren't about limiting holiday fun—they're about including pets safely in the celebrations. "Our pets are family members, and we want them to enjoy the season too. Taking a few simple steps now means everyone can relax and focus on what really matters: time together."For senior pets, especially, Dr. Riley notes the holidays can be particularly challenging. "Older cats and dogs often have established routines that keep them comfortable and healthy. The disruption of holiday schedules, combined with rich foods they might sneak or the stress of visitors, can be especially hard on their aging bodies. A little extra vigilance with our senior companions goes a long way."For pet parents who need in-home veterinary care during the busy holiday season, Dr. Riley offers house call services that eliminate the stress of clinic visits. "Coming to your home means I can see your pet in their own environment, where they're most comfortable—especially important during an already stressful time of year." Dr. Riley offers a more comprehensive checklist in her holiday pet safety guide About Dr. Kristan RileyDr. Kristan Riley is a house call veterinarian serving the Southern Pines area of North Carolina, including Pinehurst, Aberdeen, and Whispering Pines. After earning her veterinary degree from North Carolina State University, Dr. Riley has dedicated her career to providing compassionate, personalized care to pets in the comfort of their own homes. With a special focus on senior pets, Dr. Riley understands the unique needs of aging companions and helps families navigate the challenges and joys of their pets' golden years. She specializes in chronic disease management and end-of-life services, always emphasizing reducing stress for both pets and their families. When she's not caring for patients, Dr. Riley enjoys spending time with her own rescue pets and volunteering with local animal welfare organizations. To schedule a visit with Dr. Riley or another house call vet in your area, visit www.healhousecall.com About Heal House Call VeterinarianHeal House Call Veterinarian supports independent veterinarians who provide in-home care to pets across the country. Founded by Betsy Banks Saul (creator of Petfinder .com) and Dr. Erin O'Leary, Heal's mission is to empower veterinarians to focus on the art of medicine—spending quality time with pets and their families—while Heal handles business operations. By bringing veterinary care into the home, Heal veterinarians naturally extend access to seniors, people with disabilities, multi-pet families, and others who face challenges getting to traditional clinics. This approach honors both the human-animal bond and the veterinarians who nurture it. Heal has mobile vets throughout the US, with several located in the communities around Wake Forest, Raleigh, Durham, and Cary.For more information, visit www.healhousecall.com

