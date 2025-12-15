Oriberg Expands Investment Management and Asset-Based Finance Capabilities Across the GCC and International Markets

Oriberg strengthens investment and asset-based finance services in GCC markets with new leadership and partnerships.

These developments are intended to strengthen our investment and asset-based finance capabilities and support the growing needs of businesses operating across the GCC and international markets.” — M Qureshi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oriberg , a Bergix Group company, has announced significant developments in its investment management and asset-based finance operations, strengthening its service coverage across the GCC and international markets. The expansion reflects Oriberg’s commitment to delivering structured, transparent, and sustainable financial solutions for organisations operating in regional and global markets.Strengthening Leadership and Institutional Expertise:As part of its continued growth, Oriberg has appointed Haroon Rasheed Khan, a senior specialist with more than 30 years of experience in asset-based finance, trade finance, and investment advisory. His career includes advisory work for companies operating within sectors represented by Fortune 500 organisations, bringing institutional-grade expertise in structured financing, risk governance, and cross-border capital solutions.This appointment enhances Oriberg’s ability to deliver sophisticated funding structures aligned with international standards and regulatory expectations.Enhanced Financing Solutions for GCC and International Clients:Oriberg has introduced expanded financing programmes to support traders, importers, exporters, and corporates across the GCC and international markets. These solutions are designed to meet funding requirements for IT hardware, industrial equipment, and operational assets, with financing facilities ranging from USD 1 million to USD 100 million, subject to due diligence and project assessment.To support operational efficiency and transparency, Oriberg is also developing a secure digital finance portal to streamline client submissions, document management, and financial workflows.Institutional Partnerships and Risk Transparency:To strengthen credit assessment and risk management, Oriberg has established strategic partnerships with Grenke Finance and Dun & Bradstreet. These partnerships enhance Oriberg’s ability to deliver asset-based finance and trade finance solutions supported by reliable credit intelligence, risk evaluation, and investor-ready documentation.The collaborations reinforce Oriberg’s focus on responsible financing practices and institutional compliance.Investment Management and Capital Advisory Services:Oriberg continues to expand its investment management and capital advisory services for organisations seeking domestic and international investors. The firm supports clients with financial structuring, capital strategy development, investor proposals, due diligence preparation, and investor engagement across multiple sectors, including IT, biotechnology, trading, and commercial enterprises.GCC Market Focus and Regional Expansion:Oriberg remains focused on expanding its operational footprint across the GCC, supporting businesses aligned with regional economic transformation initiatives. Companies operating in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman can access Oriberg’s services for asset-based finance, investment management, project funding, and cross-border advisory support.Continuing Development and Market Positioning:Oriberg will continue to introduce further enhancements to support businesses requiring specialised financing, investment facilitation, and international advisory services, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner across the GCC and global markets.About Oriberg:Oriberg is the trade finance and investment management division of Bergix Group, delivering asset-based finance, investment advisory, trade credit solutions, and structured funding for businesses operating across the GCC and international markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.