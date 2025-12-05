Gastrointestinal cancers: Symptoms, risk factors and prevention tips to know

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers are some of the most commonly occurring cancers, and they’re part of a growing number of cancers being diagnosed in young people.

Colorectal cancer rates, for example, are rising among individuals under 50. But public awareness about this trend remains low.

It’s why I tell people it is never too early (or late) to practice cancer prevention strategies — and to spot the warning signs that can support early detection.

As a medical oncologist and researcher specializing in GI cancers, I want people to understand their risk, as well as simple yet important ways to stay ahead of the disease.

Here are the answers to some common questions I hear from patients:

Which cancers are GI cancers?

Gastrointestinal cancers comprise a big group of cancers. They include diseases in the entire GI tract and the accessory organs that aid in digestion. These range from more common types, such as colorectal cancer, to more rare ones, such as bile duct cancer.

Some of these cancers are on the rise, including biliary tract, gastric (stomach), esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Why are GI cancers on the rise with young people?

In the past, some physicians were quick to blame the rise in these cancers solely on things like sedentary lifestyles and poor diets.

But the truth is, research is still being done on exactly why these cancers are on the rise in younger people. Researchers like myself are looking into everything from microbiome changes and microplastics to diet and lifestyle changes.

There are likely a combination of risk factors at play.

What are early symptoms of GI cancer?

Some symptoms of GI cancer, such as rectal bleeding, can mimic the signs of other issues like hemorrhoids. This is why it’s extra important for patients to advocate for themselves and get thoroughly evaluated by their healthcare teams.

Some of the warning signs we see include persistent pain, rapid weight loss, changes in bowel habits and bleeding. If you have any of these, make sure to contact your primary care doctor.

Anemia is also a concern, which can cause things like fatigue, bloating, pressure in your belly, and even heart palpitations. Some symptoms, like vomiting blood, should prompt a visit to an emergency room.

Should I get screened for GI cancer?

Right now, guidelines recommend getting colonoscopies to screen for colorectal cancer starting at age 45 or earlier, depending on family history and genetics, symptoms and any other risk factors.

Colorectal cancer screening acts as both early detection and prevention, because we can find polyps. This means we can remove the polyps before they become cancerous. The procedure is performed under sedation — and there are many ways to make colonoscopy preparation easier.

If you’re concerned about any of the symptoms I’ve mentioned, or risk factors like a family history of GI cancer, don’t ignore them. Ask your doctor about your screening and evaluation options.