Bathe Launches Indiegogo Campaign to Fund Austin’s First Full-Service Bathhouse

BATHE Phase Two

Austin’s community soaking garden invites supporters to join its next phase of growth, an 11,000 square foot full-service, modern bathhouse.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathe, Austin’s community soaking garden and coworking space, has officially launched its Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to fund Phase Two of its flagship space, an 11,000 square foot full-service bathhouse. The campaign, which launched on November 18 and has already raised $24,180, invites supporters to help bring Bathe’s full vision to life and to claim exclusive rewards and early-supporter pricing for backers who want to experience Bathe first.

“At its heart, Bathe is about helping people feel good now. We’re creating a place for people to drop back into their bodies, reconnect with what’s real, and experience moments of bliss,” said Lisa Magick, co-founder of Bathe. “This campaign is an invitation to everyone who wants to help build a place for Austin where people can unplug, delight their senses, and connect with themselves again.”

Since opening its soaking garden in April 2025, Bathe has hosted thousands of members and guests, proving Austin is ready for a modern take on ancient bathing culture. From day passes and unlimited memberships that unlock mineral soaking tubs, cold plunges, and wood-fired, infrared, and Finnish Saunas, to immersive wellness experiences like “music massages” in its sound temple and multiple community events each week, Bathe is already humming with life and offering Austinites a fresh take on wellness.

Funds raised through Indiegogo will go directly toward the construction of Phase Two, which includes the full indoor-outdoor bathhouse build-out: mineral hot pools, magnesium ice plunges, the city’s largest event sauna, herbal steam room, immersive sound lounge, private treatment rooms, upgraded locker and shower facilities, renewed circulation pathways, and an expanded elixir lounge designed for social self-care.

“Permitting and design are complete, our team is ready, and we can move fast once the funding is secured,” said Danyl Magick, co-founder of Bathe. “We turned to the community because Bathe belongs to Austin. Whether you’ve been soaking with us or are discovering Bathe for the first time, you’re invited to help build what comes next.”

Meaningful Rewards for Backers

The Indiegogo campaign offers exclusive, limited-edition rewards that invite supporters to enjoy Bathe’s soaking garden and community events now and to lock in discounted access to Phase Two before doors open. Indiegogo backers can claim soak passes, founding memberships from 2-months to 5.5 years, private event experiences, and other one-time only offerings up to 73% off the future retail price.

Supporters can explore the campaign and contribute here. These rewards will only be available during the campaign and will never be offered at these prices again. Every purchase fuels construction, and helps build an Austin landmark for generations to enjoy.

Legal Disclaimer:

