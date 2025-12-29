Bernice's Foods Inc. Announces Their 2025 National Retail Food Broker of the Year

Bernice's Foods Inc. Announces that United Sales & Services LLC Food Brokers is the Recipient of their 2025 National Retail Broker of the Year Award.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bernice’s Foods Inc. (Know industry-wide as BFI) has just announced the recipient of their annual Retail Broker of the Year award for 2025. The Retail Broker of the Year award is an acknowledgement of sales successes, workability and dedication to the company’s service and is awarded to the Retail Food Broker annually, whom best reflects this corporate criteria and passion.CEO, Richard Ballard has had co-manufacturing businesses and bakery sales with BFI for more than 40 years, while more recently he has also been building corporate iconic retail brands with a world class network of retail broker partners. The recognition for their success and diligence is tracked and then presented at the end of each calendar year by the National Sales & Marketing Director, Jimmy Hawkins.Hawkins cites: “while the annual decision is often wire to wire, this year was clean cut”…he adds “Apex Marketing in Phoenix AZ had a nice Fall push getting BFI into the Albertsons/Safeway system and NAIA in Mercer Island WA, broke the ice recently with Costco Wholesale Club. However, the juggernaut for 2025 was United Sales & Services LLC in Houston.” United Sales & Services LLC was able to secure retail distribution on 9 different SKUs this year, in the greater TX/LA marketplaces and thus was the unanimous choice.Special kudos go out to the BFI Brand Manager for United Sales & Services Jesse Chavarria for his superior sales efforts. A January awards presentation is slated for him to be honored in Houston TX with a beautiful BFI Retail Broker of the Year Crystal Reflection Award for 2025.To learn more about BFI please visit their website at: www.bernicesfoods.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.