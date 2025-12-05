The Greene School Students Begin Two-Year Journey: Assembly of RV-12 Aircraft Underway

Students at The Greene School building an RV-12 Students at The Greene School building an RV-12 Students at The Greene School building an RV-12

The Greene School launched a 2-year project with Tango Flight to build a Van's RV-12 aircraft, teaching students hands-on STEM skills and critical thinking.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- December 5th marked an exhilarating milestone for The Greene School as it officially launched a two-year journey to construct a Van’s RV-12 aircraft. The ambitious project, taking place at the school’s brand-new Flight Center, began with the construction of the aircraft’s vertical stabilizer, the first major component.

The launch day drew dozens of enthusiastic mentors, advisors, and coordinators from Tango Flight, a partner organization dedicated to guiding our Aeronautics students through the build process.

"We are thrilled to have launched this project with such an enthusiastic group of mentors and advisors who are generously sharing their time, skills, tools, and energy to support our students," said Dr. Denise Spirou, Head of School. "We hope this marks the beginning of a vibrant, collaborative partnership as we take on this ambitious and rewarding project together. The energy around this build was incredibly positive."

Throughout the day, students rotated into the school's brand new Flight Center, receiving direct, hands-on mentorship. Dan Weyant, Executive Director of Tango Flight guided the initial assembly, focusing on empowering students to take the lead on the hands-on work while advisors supported, coached, and answered questions.

This build is more than just an engineering project; it is a long-term, direct-mentorship opportunity designed to cultivate critical thinking, teamwork, and practical skills over the next two years.

Launch Day Highlights:

The First Step: The Van's RV-12 Vertical Stabilizer was successfully built.

Location: The Greene School's New Flight Center.

Attendees: Dozens of industry advisors, mentors, and Tango Flight coordinators.

Goal: The two-year journey to build a fully functional aircraft was officially kicked off.

“When I created this aeronautics program, I dreamed of students learning by doing,” said Kaye Ebelt, director of The Greene School Aeronautics program and an FAA-certified pilot. “The RV-12 project is the perfect embodiment of that vision—students working side by side with industry mentors, learning craftsmanship, discipline, and the joy of flight.”

About Tango Flight

Tango Flight Incorporated is a 501c3 educational non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring the next generation of engineers, pilots, and aviation mechanics. They provide a proprietary, dual-credit, STEM-focused curriculum where students apply classroom knowledge to build an actual, FAA-certified Van’s RV-12 aircraft. Founded in 2015, Tango Flight supports over 20 programs nationwide, offering logistics, technical, and training support, and devoted to teaching mechanical skills, life lessons in commitment, and teamwork through the lens of aerospace.

About The Greene School

The Greene School, located in West Palm Beach, FL, is an independent school serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade. The school is recognized for its innovative academic program designed for intellectually curious students. Its mission is to cultivate a community where curiosity, creativity, and character are built, empowering students through a challenging curriculum that blends academic rigor with real-world problem-solving, social-emotional growth, and a deep focus on subjects like engineering and computer science. The Greene School is committed to preparing students for success in higher education and diverse career paths.



