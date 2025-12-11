Belton Mouras Jr. Drops 'What A World' from 'Fingers: The Vegan Zombie Musical' – Anthem Urging Human Reconnection

Belton Mouras, Jr. "What A World" - Belton Mouras, Jr. "What A World" - Belton Mouras, Jr. "What A World" - Belton Mouras, Jr. - single cover artwork Belton Mouras Entertainment

Belton Mouras Jr. Drops Viral Music Video "What A World" from 'Fingers: The Vegan Zombie Musical' –Anthem Urging Digital Detox and Human Reconnection

With 'What A World'...it's a fun but important reminder: put down the phones and pick up the joy.” — Belton Mouras, Jr.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where smartphones steal more moments than they capture, acclaimed artist, composer, and filmmaker Belton Mouras Jr. is sounding the alarm with his thought-provoking new music video, "What A World (We Live In)". The genre-transcending visual, already amassing over 1 million views on YouTube since its October launch, serves as the pivotal opening for Mouras' innovative full length feature film; 'Fingers: The Vegan Zombie Musical'– a whimsical yet heartfelt comedic tale coming in 2026.

Blending infectious grooves with cinematic storytelling, the music video juxtaposes vibrant scenes of color where some people are fully present - holding hands, skateboarding, eating ice cream - while others move like “screeners,” detached and lost within their devices. A lone, bewildered zombie wanders among them, shaking his head at their oblivion. This playful yet poignant opening captures the duality of our times: the risk of losing touch with life’s simple joys while we are still very much alive. And while it stands powerfully on its own as a music video, it also signals the heart of the full story yet to come.

Crowning the viral track is its introspective bridge, a lyrical interrogation that cuts open the core of society’s modern malaise, in our hyper-connected world, are we disconnecting from what matters most? “Are you sleeping? Are you waking? Are you living? Are you dreaming? Are you watching? Are you screening? Are you breathing? Or, are you inbetweening?” This lyrical gem evokes an evaluation of the blur between presence and pixelated haze, and pierces the veil between reality and reverie, challenging listeners to confront their own digital limbo.

Beginning with "What a World (We Live In)", the audience gets both a fun stand-alone musical statement and a preview of the coming full feature’s message, where zombies paradoxically become the teachers, reminding the human race how to reconnect with life, with each other, and with the world we live in. This timely visual arrives just as holiday gatherings remind us of the irreplaceable warmth of face-to-face bonds, positioning "What A World" as a must-watch call to action for anyone craving authenticity amid digital overload.

"What A World (We Live In)" was directed, composed, and produced by Mouras himself, the same visionary behind the festival darling "Mickey's Tree" and short film, "Fingers, The World's First Vegan Zombie", both available on the Belton Mouras Entertainment YouTube channel.

"From my classical piano roots at age five to my jazz evolution in my twenties, music has always been my bridge to deeper truths," said Belton Mouras Jr., founder of Belton Mouras Entertainment. "'With 'What A World,' I wanted to craft not just a song, but a mirror, reflecting how technology can zombie-fy our spirits while zombies in Fingers hilariously rediscover laughter, dance, and even the thrill of a good salad. It's a fun but important reminder: put down the phones and pick up the joy. We're thrilled to see it resonating globally."

