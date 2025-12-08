Acclaimed Storytelling Coach Jay Golden Launches School of Legend

OC Leaders Take Center Stage Orange County Leaders Jay Golden at Legend Event

Year-Long Leadership Program Piloting in Orange County Designed to Transform Leadership Through the Power of Story

At a time when trust feels at an all-time low, we’re seeing something different emerge. Within our Legend network, leaders are redefining connection, collaboration and purpose-driven conversation.” — Jay Golden

ORANGE COUNTY , CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed storytelling coach, author of Retellable and trusted advisor to CEOs, business leaders and founders, Jay Golden today announced the launch of School of Legend , a year-long leadership experience piloting in Orange County. The program is designed to elevate visibility, deepen trust and transform leadership through the power of story.“At a time when trust feels at an all-time low around the world, we’re seeing something different emerge here in Orange County,” Golden said. “Within our Legend network, leaders are redefining connection, collaboration and purpose-driven conversation. Trust rises when leaders are seen, heard and aligned with authentic purpose.”Across Orange County, Golden’s work has already sparked a quiet transformation in how leaders communicate and collaborate. Those who have engaged in his storytelling methodology are seen on stages and events with elevated impact and memorability. They have also formed authentic relationships that have led to meaningful action — joining each other’s boards, supporting one another’s missions, partnering on community initiatives and even fundraising together. These deep connections are rooted in a shared commitment to purpose, clarity and trust.The School of Legend is an extension of Golden’s storytelling teaching methodology — a structured, immersive journey that brings his transformational approach to leadership development into a year-long, community-based experience on stage and across the county.The program will bring together a select cohort of 64 business leaders, divided into eight intimate pods of eight, forming an environment built around meaningful dialogue, shared purpose and the development of each leader’s signature story.The Power of Story in Modern LeadershipToday’s leaders are navigating unprecedented complexity — shifting markets, distributed teams, cultural fragmentation and rapid change. Yet one truth remains constant:Story is the most powerful tool a leader has.A well-crafted story builds trust faster than data, aligns teams more effectively than directives and helps leaders communicate vision in a way that inspires action. Storytelling shapes culture, mobilizes people and makes purpose felt.But that one memorable story is only the beginning. It’s the practice of exploring and iterating again and again, in community, that creates the true impact.And for CEOs, founders and business leaders, storytelling is no longer a “soft skill” — it is a strategic imperative. Leaders who communicate with narrative:• Build stronger, more loyal teams• Navigate conflict with clarity and empathy• Lead confidently during times of change• Amplify visibility and influence• Humanize their leadership presence• Inspire action across organizations and communitiesSchool of Legend is built on this foundation. It teaches leaders not just how to tell stories, but how to live their stories — with purpose, emotional intelligence and transformational presence.A Leadership Journey Powered by Pod LeadersMonthly pod sessions are facilitated by trained executive pod leaders — experienced executives and community influencers who guide participants through Golden’s proven storytelling frameworks. While pod leaders lead the monthly sessions, Golden provides the overarching methodology, expert instruction and individualized story coaching throughout the year.Program Highlights:• Monthly pod sessions led by trained pod leaders• Expert teachings from Golden and other expert communicators on narrative technique and leadership communication• Hands-on coaching to develop signature stories• Legend Social Club to help leaders express their insights online with a ready-made leadership audience• Two Legend Shows at the Borland Theater• Two live storytelling showcases at Storytellers Cafe• A year-long journey designed to elevate visibility, trust and personal transformation• Only 64 business leaders will be accepted into the inaugural Orange County pilotA Leader’s Perspective on Golden’s Work“Jay Golden has a rare gift. He helps leaders uncover the story beneath the story — the one that reveals who they truly are and why they’re here,” said Charles Antis, founder and CEO of Antis Roofing & Waterproofing. “Working with Jay challenges you to lead with more intention, more authenticity and more heart. When a leader finds that first authentic story, everything shifts: teams align, culture strengthens and purpose becomes real.”Program Details & Application• The program is open to applicants now.• The inaugural cohort begins January 13, 2026.• Space is very limited (only 64 spots total).• To learn more or apply, visit:About Jay Golden:Jay Golden is a renowned storytelling coach, keynote speaker and author of Retellable: How Your Essential Stories Unlock Power and Purpose. For more than 15 years, he has guided CEOs, founders and mission-driven leaders in discovering and shaping the narratives that define their purpose and accelerate their impact. Golden’s work focuses on “storyliving” — helping leaders move beyond messaging and into authentic, transformational everyday communication that strengthens relationships, deepens trust and inspires action.About Retellable:Retellable is a leadership storytelling firm dedicated to helping organizations and individuals uncover, craft and share the stories that drive culture, connection and purpose. Through coaching, workshops and strategic narrative development, Retellable equips leaders with the tools they need to communicate with clarity, authenticity and influence. Its work spans industries and sectors, empowering leaders to elevate their presence and create meaningful change through the power of story. Learn more at www.retellable.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.