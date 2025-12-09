ANDREA GRANT LAUNCHES NEW BOOK, MODERN NATIVES: AN ILLUSTRATED COLLECTION OF REIMAGINED COAST SALISH MYTHS

MODERN NATIVES: An Illustrated Collection of Reimagined Coast Salish Myths Chapter 1: The Water Dream Andrea Grant

The renowned Coast Salish storyteller and multimedia artist launches her second book; a dazzling fusion of ancient myth and modern storytelling.

The ancestors are watching. The city hums with their silence.” — Andrea Grant

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Coast Salish Storyteller and Multimedia Artist Andrea Grant is pleased to announce the launch of her newest book, MODERN NATIVES: An Illustrated Collection of Reimagined Coast Salish Myths. This genre-defying collection of short fiction, poetry, and illustration bridges traditional Indigenous storytelling with contemporary life, bringing ancestral myths into sharp, modern focus.In MODERN NATIVES, Grant reimagines Coast Salish stories in a world where the sacred intersects with the everyday: water serpents haunt dreams, trickster gods order whiskey in Tacoma, and wolves appear beneath Manhattan streetlights. Each story honors the oral traditions of the Coast Salish peoples while exploring how ancestral wisdom continues to influence life today.“The Coast Salish people of the Pacific Northwest have a rich storytelling tradition centered around the belief that we are surrounded by supernatural beings that interfere with the natural world,” said Grant. “These stories are part of a wider oral tradition in which our customs, beliefs, and history were passed from generation to generation. This book represents my interpretation of those myths, told in my own voice and through the lens of my experiences, from the forests of Vancouver Island to the busy streets of New York City.”Blending ancestral teachings, vivid memory, and cinematic prose, Grant breathes new life into timeless stories. By bridging the sacred and the contemporary, she creates a mythic landscape where ancestral spirits walk beside us and the boundaries between worlds dissolve. Each story honors the Coast Salish oral tradition while daring to ask: What if the spirits never left?Highlights from the book include:• “The Water Dream” – A near-drowning opens a lifelong bond to the supernatural.• “Coyote Dances With Destiny” – The beloved trickster reckons with love, loss, and relevance in the digital age.• “Run Me With The Wolves” – Ancestors stalk city streets, reminding us that the old ways never sleep.The collection is enhanced with striking illustrations by acclaimed Coast Salish artist Qwalsius–Shaun Peterson and Bowera Studio, creating a visually rich experience that complements Grant’s cinematic prose.MODERN NATIVES is ideal for readers drawn to Indigenous fiction, urban fantasy, cultural memoir, or anyone curious about the living myths of the Pacific Northwest. Grant’s work illuminates the resilience of Indigenous identity and the enduring power of storytelling to heal, inspire, and transform.MODERN NATIVES: An Illustrated Collection of Reimagined Coast Salish Myths is available for purchase through EagleSpeaker Publishing Amazon , and independent bookstores nationwide.Learn more about Grant’s books, films, and multimedia projects at https://andreagrant.com/ ###ABOUT ANDREA GRANTAndrea Grant is a Canadian-born writer and multimedia artist of mixed-blood Coast Salish ancestry whose work merges Indigenous mythology with contemporary art. Her latest book, MODERN NATIVES: AN ILLUSTRATED COLLECTION OF REIMAGINED COAST SALISH MYTHS (Eaglespeaker Publishing), reinterprets ancestral stories through a modern lens, imagining spirits walking through New York City and wolves under Manhattan streetlights.Grant’s creative path spans publishing, photography, spoken word, and film. She founded COPIOUS Magazine, worked as a digital editor at Condé Nast, and created the critically acclaimed graphic novel MINX: DREAM WAR, featuring a Native heroine who travels between Dreamtime and waking life. Her award-winning short films – MODERN NATIVE, NIGHT SWIMMING, and THE BONES OF OUR NEVER-CESTORS – blend myth, memory, and transformation.A recipient of multiple First Nations Storyteller Grants, Grant continues to expand the boundaries of Indigenous storytelling, proving that ancient myths still speak powerfully to the modern world.For more information, visit https://andreagrant.com/

