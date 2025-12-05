BJ’s Bingo & Gaming Awards One Of The Largest Bingo Jackpots In U.S. History

History was made last night during the PM Bingo session when one lucky winner won a staggering $726,322 playing Biggie Bonanza at BJ’s Bingo & Gaming in Fife.

FIFE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- History was made during the PM Bingo session on Thursday, December 4th, when one lucky winner took home a staggering $726,322 playing Biggie Bonanza at BJ’s Bingo & Gaming in Fife. Based on available information, the facility believes it to be the largest Bingo payout in Washington State history, and one of the 10 largest ever in the United States. Exclusive to BJ’s, Biggie Bonanza is a jackpot version of the popular Bonanza game, offered as a special three-card add-on. This full-card blackout game awards the progressive jackpot to players who bingo in 48 numbers or fewer, and is available for both paper and electronic play.When asked to reflect on the historic nature of the payout, Shawn Turnipseed, a shareholder at BJ’s Bingo & Gaming, said, “We are beyond excited to see the buzz around the Biggie Bonanza! This historic jackpot is a true celebration of our vibrant bingo community here in Washington.” Jenynne DeNoble, General Manager and employee at BJ’s Bingo since 1983, added, “The Biggie Bonanza is all about bringing our community together for fun and excitement. We love being the place where locals come to play and create unforgettable memories. Our entire team is so excited for this guest, and we look forward to being a part of many more memorable occasions with our community.”Long known as a local favorite for food and fun, BJ’s Bingo & Gaming is owned by the Turnipseed family and licensed and bonded through the Puyallup tribe of Indians. The building first opened its doors in 1980 as a 100-seat bingo hall. Today, it houses 464 bingo seats and 500 slot machines, in addition to Ms. Jane’s Fine Dining, Mr. Ray’s Cafe, and Smokey Joe’s Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge.For media requests and more information, please contact:

