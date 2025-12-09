2025 Institute for Christian Financial Health Awards Recognize Leaders in Christ-Centered Financial Stewardship

Each of this year’s recipients reflects the heart of our mission. Their dedication to helping others pursue God’s design for money is inspiring and deeply needed today.” — Dr. Art Rainer

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Christian Financial Health is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2025 awards, honoring individuals and organizations advancing God’s design for money. These awards celebrate leaders who strengthen churches, support families, and champion biblical financial wisdom in their communities.Dr. Art Rainer, Director of the Institute, said, “Each of this year’s recipients reflects the heart of our mission. Their dedication to helping others pursue God’s design for money is inspiring and deeply needed today.” Certified Christian Financial Counselor of the Year: Gordon Johnson, CERTCFCThis award recognizes a counselor who demonstrates excellence in Christ-centered financial guidance. Gordon Johnson of Turlock, California, has dedicated more than 37 years to helping individuals and couples apply biblical financial principles. He has led over 30 stewardship small groups, served as an assistant pastor, worked in church business administration, and assisted churches and nonprofits through a commercial insurance agency. Gordon’s lifelong service reflects a consistent desire to see people experience financial freedom rooted in Scripture.Christian Financial Educator of the Year: Dr. Shane Enete, CFA, CERTCFCThis award honors an educator who equips others with biblical financial wisdom and practical insight. Dr. Shane Enete is an associate professor of finance at Biola University, where he leads programs preparing students for Christ-centered financial planning. He founded the Kingdom Financial Coaching Center, authored "Whole Heart Finances" and is writing a couples-focused book with Moody Publishers. His work includes contributions to Forbes, valuation projects with "The Chosen," the "Money Storybook Bible" podcast, and academic research on biblical goal setting, faith-driven investing, and behavioral finance. Dr. Enete blends scholarship with pastoral care, shaping future leaders who integrate faith into finance.Financial Practice of the Year: Seven Financial (Muncie, IN)This award recognizes a practice integrating biblical wisdom with professional excellence. Founded by Matthew Anderson, Seven Financial provided Christ-centered advising and financial counseling, with CERTCFCJama Stanley providing biblical financial counseling. The practice helped families align financial decisions with God’s design, fostering stewardship and long-term financial health. As it transitions to a Kingdom-focused non-profit in 2026, Seven Financial will continue to expand its community impact.Church of the Year: Redemption Church (Saraland, AL)This award honors a church that is strategically equipping its congregation to pursue God’s design for money. Redemption Church earned this recognition through its financial counseling initiatives serving the congregation and community. Led by Executive Pastor Scott White, a CERTCFC, with fellow CERTCFCs Sarah Redding and Demetrus Coleman, the church empowers families to grow in stewardship and generosity. Their work reflects a church-wide culture of discipleship that includes practical financial guidance.Frontline Award: Ron Blue InstituteThis award honors an organization laboring alongside the Institute to advance biblical financial stewardship. The Ron Blue Institute (RBI) shapes how Christians think about finances through thought leadership and biblically based content for churches, schools, professionals, and consumers. Emphasizing principles and processes rather than quick prescriptions, RBI equips believers for long-term stewardship and discipleship. Their work demonstrates how biblical wisdom provides clarity, confidence, and contentment in financial decisions.Book of the Year: "The Good Investor" by Robin C. JohnThis award celebrates a recent book that advances biblical financial understanding. "The Good Investor" draws from Robin John’s journey from a small village in India to leading a multibillion-dollar investment firm. The book shows how investing can serve the common good and advance God’s Kingdom while offering practical guidance and personal stories. John’s message invites believers to view investing as an act of love and service, reflecting God’s values in their financial choices.Dr. Rainer added, “We are grateful for these leaders and the work they are doing to advance biblical financial wisdom. Their influence is shaping lives and strengthening churches across the country.”About the Institute for Christian Financial HealthThe Institute equips Christian financial counselors, educators, churches, and organizations to help individuals and families pursue God’s design for money through training, certification, and resources. Learn more at ChristianFinancialHealth.com

