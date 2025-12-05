Oley Health & Wellness Introduces Full-Spectrum Day Tincture to Expanding Product Line

Full Spectrum CBD Tincture Full Spectrum CBD Tincture (Orange Flavour) Hemp

The new hemp-derived product is formulated with Full Spectrum Distillate CBD and MCT oil, adhering to federal regulations.

OLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oley Health & Wellness, a provider of hemp-derived products, announced today the introduction of its Full-Spectrum Day Tincture. This new offering is designed to expand the company's product portfolio, providing consumers with an additional option within the growing market for hemp-derived cannabinoids. The tincture is formulated with Full Spectrum Distillate CBD and MCT oil, sourced from organically grown hemp plants, and maintains a THC content below the federal legal limit of 0.3%.The Full-Spectrum Day Tincture represents an addition to Oley Health & Wellness's existing range of hemp-derived products. The formulation utilizes premium hemp oil, extracted from plants cultivated using organic farming practices. This approach aligns with current industry trends emphasizing ingredient transparency and responsible sourcing within the hemp sector. The product's composition includes Full Spectrum Distillate CBD, which means it contains a range of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant. This full-spectrum profile is a key characteristic for consumers seeking products that leverage the synergistic effects of multiple hemp compounds, often referred to as the 'entourage effect' in scientific discourse. The inclusion of MCT oil as a carrier is a common practice in the formulation of tinctures, often selected for its properties in aiding the delivery of fat-soluble compounds. This combination aims to provide a stable and consistent product for consumers.Oley Health & Wellness states that each batch undergoes testing to ensure compliance with the 0.3% THC federal limit, a critical aspect for product legality and consumer assurance. The introduction of new hemp-derived products like the Full-Spectrum Day Tincture occurs within a dynamic regulatory landscape. Since the 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp and its derivatives, provided they contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, the market has seen substantial growth and innovation. Companies are increasingly focusing on product differentiation through formulation, sourcing, and adherence to quality control standards. Consumer interest in hemp-derived products continues to expand, driven by increasing awareness and accessibility. Market research indicates a sustained demand for various formats, including tinctures, which are often favored for their ease of use and precise measurement capabilities. Oley Health & Wellness's new tincture aims to cater to this segment of the market.Quality Control and Third-Party Laboratory TestingBeyond the Full-Spectrum Day Tincture, Oley Health & Wellness also offers a high-potency Full-Spectrum CBD Tincture. This complementary product further diversifies the company's offerings. The company's strategy appears to focus on building a comprehensive product line that addresses different consumer needs within the hemp-derived product category. The company emphasizes its commitment to quality control throughout the production process, from the cultivation of hemp to the final product formulation and packaging. This includes third-party laboratory testing, which is a standard industry practice to verify cannabinoid content and ensure the absence of contaminants such as heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents. Such practices are crucial for maintaining consumer trust and product integrity in the competitive hemp market. The launch reflects Oley Health & Wellness's ongoing efforts to contribute to the evolving hemp industry by providing products that meet specific market demands. The company's focus on full-spectrum formulations and adherence to legal standards positions it within a segment of the market that values comprehensive cannabinoid profiles and regulatory compliance."Our objective is to consistently develop and introduce products that align with current market needs and regulatory frameworks. The Full-Spectrum Day Tincture is a result of our ongoing commitment to product development and quality assurance within the hemp industry."- A spokesperson for Oley Health & Wellness################################################################################Market Positioning: Oley Health & Wellness operates within the expanding market for hemp-derived products, focusing on full-spectrum formulations. The company positions itself by emphasizing product quality, adherence to federal regulations, and a commitment to providing transparently sourced ingredients to consumers.About the Company: Oley Health & Wellness is a company focused on the development and distribution of hemp-derived products. The organization emphasizes sourcing from organically grown hemp and adheres to industry standards for product formulation and testing. With a commitment to transparency and quality, Oley Health & Wellness aims to provide a range of products to consumers interested in hemp-derived cannabinoids.Media Contact:Media Relationssupport@oleyhealth.com

