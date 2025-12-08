InCheck Earns Multiple Top Rankings in 2025 Industry Awards and Continues to Lead in Customer Satisfaction

InCheck, a pre-employment screening and monitoring provider

InCheck ranked top provider in HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Enterprise Background Screening List and the Winter 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Background Check Services.

These rankings are incredibly meaningful because they come directly from our clients. To be recognized for our quality of service speaks to our team’s deep commitment to quality and partnership.” — Andy Gallion

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCheck, a longstanding and trusted provider of tech-enabled background screening and monitoring solutions, has been recognized across multiple major industry benchmarks in 2025, solidifying its position as one of the most trusted and highest-performing screening partners in the United States.

This year, InCheck was ranked among the top providers on the prestigious HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening List, earning multiple top placements across the categories that matter most to HR and Talent Acquisition teams. InCheck was recognized as:

#4 Overall Enterprise Pre-Employment Screening Provider

#2 in Breadth of Service

#3 in Size of Deals

#4 in Quality of Service

These results reflect direct feedback from enterprise buyers and highlight InCheck’s ability to deliver a strong combination of customer experience, service scope, and value — a rare combination in an increasingly competitive market.

“The Baker’s Dozen rankings are incredibly meaningful because they come directly from customer surveys,” said Andy Gallion, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer at InCheck. “To be recognized across breadth, deal size, and especially quality of service speaks to our team’s deep commitment to accuracy, responsiveness, and partnership.”

InCheck’s strong performance in the Baker’s Dozen follows its continued success in customer-driven technology ratings. In the prestigious Winter 2025 G2 Grid® Report for Background Check Services, InCheck was positioned as a leader, receiving exceptionally high satisfaction scores:

- 98% Satisfaction

- 100% Ease of Doing Business With

- 100% Level of Professionalism

- 100% Ability to Execute

- 100 NPS (Net Promoter Score)

These scores place InCheck among the highest-rated background screening providers in the category, outperforming many larger competitors in customer experience, service quality, and overall satisfaction.

“Our customers trust us with some of their most important decisions, including who they hire and how they protect their organizations,” said Joseph Doyle, VP of Sales. “That trust is earned through consistent execution and dependable service. Being named as an industry leader by both HRO Today and G2 reflects that commitment.”

A Legacy of High-Touch Service and Industry Excellence

InCheck has a long history of being recognized for its client-centric approach, including past distinctions on the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen and consistent client feedback on its service excellence, responsiveness, and consultative model. The 2025 results reinforce the company’s reputation for consistently delivering:

- High-quality, accurate reports

- Fast turnaround times

- Reliable support and communications

- Customized screening programs tailored to each industry

With 20+ years of experience, InCheck continues to invest in technology, compliance expertise, and human-centered support to help organizations streamline screening while maintaining trust and transparency in their hiring processes.

About InCheck

InCheck is a PBSA-accredited background screening provider offering an end-to-end suite of pre-employment and ongoing workforce screening services. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, InCheck supports organizations nationwide with criminal background checks, verifications, drug testing, occupational health services, continuous monitoring, and more. Known for its high-touch service, compliance guidance, and seamless technology integrations, InCheck helps employers build safer, more confident hiring practices.

Learn more at www.inchecksolutions.com or contact hello@inchecksolutions.com.

